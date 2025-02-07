VOCIC at Arab Health 2025: Driving Global Healthcare Expansion & Transforming Home Rehabilitation

VOCIC showcases innovative home rehab solutions at Arab Health 2025, highlighting products that empower elderly and mobility-challenged individuals globally.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arab Health 2025, held from January 27 to 31, brought together global leaders in medical technology and healthcare solutions, highlighting advancements that are shaping the future of medical care. Among the exhibitors was VOCIC , a USA based leading home rehabilitation solution provider , introduced its latest advancements designed to improve mobility and independence for seniors and individuals with physical challenges.The event brought together industry leaders like Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems, Philips Electronics, Mindray, GE Healthcare, Olympus, and Samsung, highlighting the latest breakthroughs in medical technology and healthcare. VOCIC’s presence underscored the growing demand for assistive products designed to improve quality of life and support aging in place.Innovations in Home RehabilitationVOCIC introduced several key products that address mobility challenges and home care needs: AX12 Electric Raised Toilet Lift . Designed to support individuals with limited mobility, the AX12 helps users maintain independence in the washroom with an adjustable height mechanism and intuitive controls that enhance both safety and ease of use.· AX16 Easy Stand-Up Recliner for Chair. Developed to assist individuals who experience difficulty standing from a seated position, the AX16 offers ergonomic support and stability, reducing strain on users and caregivers.· E61 Nursing Bed. Designed for seniors and individuals requiring long-term care, the E61 supports a comfortable and customizable home rehabilitation experience, aligning with the principles of aging in place.· Adaptive Dinnerware. Addressing challenges faced by individuals with limited dexterity, VOCIC’s adaptive dinnerware is designed to promote independence and dignity during meals.Industry Engagement and Future DevelopmentsAt Arab Health 2025, VOCIC had some valuable discussions with healthcare professionals and distributors, which help the company gained further insights into market needs and potential collaboration opportunities. VOCIC remains committed to developing innovative solutions that enhance mobility, comfort, and independence. The core principles behind VOCIC’s products will always be thoughtful design, practical functionality, and affordability.Global Expansion and Market GrowthNow in its fourth year at Arab Health, VOCIC is continuing to grow its presence in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, staying true to its mission of making friendly home rehabilitation solutions more accessible around the world. Michael, the CEO of VOCIC, shared the importance of participating in key global healthcare events. "Our global expansion strategy is all about being present at the right exhibitions. From Arab Health to REHACARE and FIME, we aim to connect with more distributors and resellers, while reaching an even broader audience of end-users."Looking ahead, VOCIC will showcase its innovations at FIME 2025 in Miami this June. The team is eager to meet new partners and reconnect with old friends in the beautiful city of Miami.For more information about VOCIC and its product offerings, visit www.vocic.us

