Artificial Intelligence AI In Branding Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Artificial Intelligence AI In Branding Market Expected To Grow?

The growing demand for real-time customer insights, increasing adoption of generative AI tools, and swiftly expanding omnichannel marketing strategies highlight a surge in the artificial intelligence AI in branding market. This sector is poised to inflate from $2.86 billion in 2024 to $3.29 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.8%. Furthermore, a rising need for improved brand-consumer engagement and investment in brand automation platforms are key factors contributing to this exponential growth.

What Future Market Growth And Key Trends Can Appreciate In The Artificial Intelligence AI In Branding Market?

The AI in branding global market is projected to accelerate over the following years with an expected increase of $5.64 billion in 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 14.5%. This predicted growth is due to increased digital advertising spends, rising customer data availability, development of social media platforms, early adoption of AI-powered analytics tools, and a high focus on personalized marketing strategies. Predominant future trends within AI in branding include advancements in natural language processing, utilization of AI avatars in brand campaigns, AI-enabled content creation, large-scale personalization through AI, and hyper-personalized brand messaging.

What Factors Are Fueling The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence AI In Branding Market?

The burgeoning social media engagement is a driving force propelling the growth of the artificial intelligence ai in branding market. The interaction between social media users and the content published by individuals, brands, or businesses on social platforms define such engagement. Artificial intelligence enhances this interaction by enabling personalized content, real-time audience insights, and automated interactions, thereby strengthening brand-consumer connections. As an example, in 2022, Hootsuite, a Canada-based software development company reported an increase of more than 10% in the number of social media users worldwide compared to the previous year, with 424 million new users added.

Which Key Players Are Involved In Developing The Artificial Intelligence AI In Branding Market?

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence ai in branding market include Salesforce Inc., Baidu Inc., Adobe Inc., WPP plc, HubSpot Inc., Valtech SE, Pegasystems Inc., Canva Pty Ltd, Sprinklr Inc., Hootsuite Inc., Synthesia Limited, Kaltura Inc., Anyword Ltd., Cision Ltd., Persado Inc., Colossyan Zrt., Omneky Inc., Publicis Groupe S.A., Movio Limited, Cognitiv Corp.

What Way Does Innovation Contribute To The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence AI In Branding Market?

The key companies are focusing on innovative solutions like AI-powered ad generation, enhancing campaign efficiency, and personalization. AI-powered ad generation uses artificial intelligence to develop personalized and data-driven advertisements, delivering consistent, engaging content which strengthens brand identity and increases audience recall. For instance, Omneky, a US-based AI-powered advertising technology company, launched Smart Ads in March 2025. This feature uses generative AI to automatically create and optimize high-performing, personalized ad creatives across multiple platforms. This tool not only reduces the time and effort marketers spend on content production but also enables brands to scale campaigns efficiently while maintaining brand consistency.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence AI In Branding Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence ai in branding market is classified based on:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3 By Application: Branding Strategy Development, Content Creation And Management, Campaign Optimization, Brand Monitoring And Sentiment Analysis, Creative Design, Other Applications

4 By End-Use Industry: Consumer Goods, Retail And E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1 By Software: Chatbots And Virtual Assistants, Machine Learning Platforms, Natural Language Processing NLP Tools, Image Recognition And Analysis Software, Predictive Analytics Software, Content Generation Tools, Customer Behavior Analytics Software

2 By Services: Managed Services, Professional Services

What Is The Regional Perspective Of The Artificial Intelligence AI In Branding Market?

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence ai in branding market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the near future. This report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

