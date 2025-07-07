Submit Release
News Search

There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,298 in the last 365 days.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi receives investigation report on racial discrimination allegations against black health care providers, 7 Jul

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Monday, 07 July officially receive an investigation report on the findings of the inquiry conducted by Section 59 Investigation Panel into allegations of racial discrimination by medical schemes against black health care providers in South Africa.

In May 2019, members of the National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA) and Solutionist Thinkers, made public allegations that they were being discriminated against by medical schemes and administrators and their claims were being withheld based on their race and ethnicity.

The affected parties appealed to the Minister of Health for intervention. Accordingly, the Minister directed the Council for Medical Schemes to establish an independent investigation panel known as Section 59 Inquiry to probe the allegations, identify trends and make recommendations that may require legal or policy interventions, amendments to legislation and regulations.

The three-member panel comprised of Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC (Chairperson); Advocate Adila Hassim; and Advocate Kerry Williams, conducted its work and now ready to handover the report with findings and recommendations to the Minister of Health for consideration.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 07 July 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Council for Medical Schemes Offices, Block A Eco Glades 2 Office Park, 420 Witch-Hazel Ave, Eco-Park Estate, Centurion, 0157

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Sello Lediga 
Health Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 0823539859
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

Mr Foster Mohale Health 
Departmental Spokesperson 
Cell: 0724323792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi receives investigation report on racial discrimination allegations against black health care providers, 7 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more