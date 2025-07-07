Minister Aaron Motsoaledi receives investigation report on racial discrimination allegations against black health care providers, 7 Jul

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Monday, 07 July officially receive an investigation report on the findings of the inquiry conducted by Section 59 Investigation Panel into allegations of racial discrimination by medical schemes against black health care providers in South Africa.

In May 2019, members of the National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA) and Solutionist Thinkers, made public allegations that they were being discriminated against by medical schemes and administrators and their claims were being withheld based on their race and ethnicity.

The affected parties appealed to the Minister of Health for intervention. Accordingly, the Minister directed the Council for Medical Schemes to establish an independent investigation panel known as Section 59 Inquiry to probe the allegations, identify trends and make recommendations that may require legal or policy interventions, amendments to legislation and regulations.

The three-member panel comprised of Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC (Chairperson); Advocate Adila Hassim; and Advocate Kerry Williams, conducted its work and now ready to handover the report with findings and recommendations to the Minister of Health for consideration.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 07 July 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Council for Medical Schemes Offices, Block A Eco Glades 2 Office Park, 420 Witch-Hazel Ave, Eco-Park Estate, Centurion, 0157

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Sello Lediga

Health Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 0823539859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

Mr Foster Mohale Health

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 0724323792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates