Bali Benoa Marina Lifts Off

The first concrete floating pontoons have been successfully installed at Bali Benoa Marina, marking a major milestone in Indonesia’s marina development.

Dock B marks just the beginning of a larger transformation,” — Joseph, Business Development Director at Marina Development Indonesia MDI

AUSTRALIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just one month after the groundbreaking ceremony on 22 May 2025, Marina Development Indonesia (MDI), in partnership with PT Pelabuhan Indonesia, has successfully installed the first four concrete floating pontoons at Bali Benoa Marina on 21 June 2025. This milestone marks the beginning of the marina’s water-based infrastructure phase. The installation, led by SF Marina with technical supervision from MDI, was witnessed by representatives from the Ministry of Transportation and PT Pelindo Solusi Logistik (SPSL), a subsidiary of PT Pelabuhan Indonesia.“This marks the first full-scale implementation of concrete pontoons in a marina setting in Indonesia, and the Ministry is fully committed to closely overseeing the deployment of this advanced technology,” stated Muhammad Masyhud, Director General of Sea Transportation at the Ministry of Transportation, during a recent private audience with Pelindo and MDI.A total of 11 concrete pontoons in three size variants—ranging from 14.5 to 34 tons—will be deployed to support 48 yacht berths at Dock B, which is expected to commence commercial operations in November 2025. Each unit is engineered to meet international marina safety standards and is built to withstand the rigours of tropical marine environments.“We have closely monitored the initial installation to ensure full compliance with both national maritime regulations and global safety benchmarks. The execution has met all criteria for operational readiness,” said Aprianus Hangki, Head of the Benoa Port Authority (KSOP). “KSOP Benoa remains committed to supporting each phase of the marina’s development, underscoring strong collaboration between public authorities and private stakeholders.”Once completed, Bali Benoa Marina will accommodate up to 180 yachts, including superyachts up to 90 meters, offering premium facilities and contributing to regional economic development.“The successful installation of the first pontoons reflects our commitment to technical precision and disciplined project timelines. Dock B marks just the beginning of a larger transformation,” said Joseph Prabantara, Business Development Director of Marina Development Indonesia (MDI)As part of a licensed technology transfer and under direct onsite technical supervision from SF Marina Sweden, SF Marina Indonesia is producing all pontoons locally. Marina Development Indonesia is overseeing the execution to ensure adherence to project benchmarks and to mitigate delivery risks.Bali Benoa Marina’s waterside operations remain on schedule, with full operational readiness targeted for Q3 2026.Master Plan Unveiled: A Fusion of World-Class Infrastructure and Balinese PhilosophyDuring the groundbreaking ceremony, MDI revealed the comprehensive master plan design for Bali Benoa Marina and its 3.3ha waterfront development, comprising:• A hospitality zone with meeting, incentive, conference and exhibition facilities• A retail promenade featuring curated local and global brands• A lifestyle and events hub including food and beverage outlets and marine lifestyle experiencesProject Scope and TimelineBali Benoa Marina will be developed in four key phases:• Phase 1 (Q4 2025): Completion of Dock B with 48 berths, operational utilities and a welcoming station to begin pilot operations• Phase 2 (Q2 2026): Full rollout of technical services including vessel maintenance, repair workshops, fuelling systems and docking support• Phase 3 (Q3 2026): Final expansion to 180 berths, including infrastructure for yachts up to 90 metres, customs/immigration clearance, provisioning services and integrated digital booking systems• Phase 4 (Q4 2027): Completion of waterfront business zones including food, beverage and retail outlets, yacht sales offices and branded meetings, incentives, conference and exhibition venues to support a sustainable waterfront economy.ENDS.For media enquiries, please contact:Fitri TresnawidaMarina Development Indonesiamarketing@marina-developement.comAbout Marina Development IndonesiaMarina Development Indonesia (MDI) specialises in transforming waterfronts into world- class marina destinations. MDI offers comprehensive services across Indonesia, including marina development, operations, and consultancy. With a team of local and international experts, the company is dedicated to supporting Indonesia as a premier yachting destination. MDI partners with top international marina developers like SF Marina, Plus Marine and Discover Luxury Indonesia, which focus on creating safe, exclusive marina environments that provide strong investment returns. www.marina-development.com About PT Pelabuhan IndonesiaPT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Persero), commonly referred to as Pelindo, is a state-owned enterprise responsible for overseeing and managing ports throughout Indonesia. It offers detailed information on port services, logistics, and infrastructure development, all of which aim to foster maritime trade and support the country's economic growth. www.pelindo.co.id Supporting Images Asset & Directory

