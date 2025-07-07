Kerr County Texans Affected by Severe Storms and Flooding July 2 and Continuing Can Apply for Possible FEMA Assistance

AUSTIN – FEMA is supporting state and local recovery efforts for Texas homeowners and renters in Kerr County who sustained damage from the severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred July 2, 2025, and continuing.

Financial assistance is available to eligible homeowners and renters in Kerr County. FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

Survivors with homeowners, renters’ or flood insurance should file a claim first. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.

Public Assistance federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations. This assistance is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding in Kerr County.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

Homeowners and renters who have disaster-caused damage or loss can apply for Individual Assistance under the major disaster declaration DR-4879-TX in several ways:

The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

When you apply for assistance, have this information readily available:

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information for direct deposit

Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.

Assistance from FEMA can include grants for home repairs, replacement of uninsured personal property and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Like FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

Additional designations may be made later if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879.