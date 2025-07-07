Author Kit Eldredge Challenges Readers to Ask Themselves: Are You Living Life by Chance or by Choice?

Kit Eldredge at Indie Author Book Signing Event, 2025.

New Book Sleepwalking Awakens Readers to the Hidden Truths in Plain Sight

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author and entrepreneur Kit Eldredge invites readers to pause, reflect, and reconsider the trajectory of their lives in his influential book, Sleepwalking: Are You Living Life by Chance or by Choice? In a world that often feels dictated by random events and coincidences, Eldredge challenges readers to dig deeper, to recognize that what appears to be chance may be the result of conscious or unconscious choices.

Packed with unforgettable insights and practical wisdom, Sleepwalking serves as a guide for navigating both life’s toughest challenges and its simplest decisions. Eldredge delivers advice that is both relatable and transformative. One of his standout tools, the "30-second vacation," offers a quick yet powerful method for reducing anxiety and feeling overwhelmed when time feels scarce.

“That first 30-second vacation can ‘prime the pump’ for solutions to problems you once thought were impossible,” Eldredge explains. “In those few seconds, you break the cycle of negative thinking and begin to see, feel, and notice things that were invisible when stress was clouding your vision.”

Sleepwalking was born from decades of hard-earned life lessons and deep personal reflection. Eldredge’s previous novel, The Root of All Evil, draws from true events and marked the beginning of his journey toward understanding the deeper meaning of life. That story explores how unchecked greed can spiral into deadly consequences, but Sleepwalking takes the next step: offering readers the tools to choose a more intentional path.

“I write to offer readers a window into who I am and the journey that shaped me,” says Eldredge. “Both Sleepwalking and The Root of All Evil are rich with meaning, crafted not just to entertain, but to educate and inspire. Sleepwalking is a guide for navigating life’s challenges, and a reminder that we’re more prepared than we think. For anyone searching for clarity, purpose, or direction, this book is the next step forward.”

Readers have responded enthusiastically. One reviewer shared, “Great insights to help you stop and enjoy life. Good read!”

Through engaging storytelling and powerful reflections, Eldredge dismantles the illusion of randomness, encouraging a mindset shift that urges readers to become active participants in their own lives, recognize what is out there, and embrace the idea that there are no coincidences.

“Too many people drift through life unaware of the forces shaping their journey,” Eldredge adds. “Sleepwalking is about waking up to yourself, your choices, and the deeper patterns that guide you.”

About Kit Eldredge

Kit Eldredge is a visionary entrepreneur and acclaimed author known for his pioneering innovations and compelling storytelling. In 1990, he founded Real Time Data, Inc. (RTD) and introduced VendLink, a breakthrough technology that enabled vending machines, both legacy and modern, to transmit real-time sales data via radio waves. VendLink allowed operators to “know before they go,” transforming efficiency across the industry. Today, VendLink connects over 150,000 vending machines worldwide. Eldredge successfully exited RTD in 2001, cementing his legacy as a forward-thinking leader.

Driven by a lifelong passion for meaningful communication, Eldredge transitioned into writing with Sleepwalking, a book inspired by family traditions, shared expressions, and a deep desire to help others wake up to their own lives.

Kit Eldredge is available for interviews, book events, and speaking engagements.

