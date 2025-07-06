How one caregiver transformed her life

For more than 16 years, Vicki has been the primary caregiver for her 77-year-old husband, an Air Force Veteran living with dementia, congestive heart failure and recurring blood clots. As his physical and mental health declined, Vicki became more and more stressed, tired and isolated. Like many caregivers, she struggled to keep going.

“I managed caregiving for my husband on my own for a long time,” Vicki shared. “However, as his cognitive and physical abilities deteriorated, he became more angry, agitated and helpless. I was emotionally and physically exhausted. My own health was suffering. In desperation, I dug around on Google, looking for support for caregivers of Veterans and found Building Better Caregivers.”

Building Better Caregivers (BBC) is a free, online, VA program designed specifically for caregivers of Veterans living with dementia, memory loss, PTSD, traumatic brain injuries or other serious health conditions. Vicki enrolled in BBC more than three years ago and has never looked back.

‘BBC changed my life’

“What a lifeline,” said Vicki. “BBC changed my life! I learned so many tools for understanding his condition, how to help him more successfully, but most of all I found out that I was not alone. Each week, I looked forward to hearing about other caregivers’ experiences. You cannot imagine how encouraging it is to think, ‘You, too?!’”

To enroll in BBC, the caregiver must meet criteria and be willing to participate in the Caregiver Support Program in either the Program of Comprehensive Assistance or Program of General Caregiver Support Services.

BBC is self-paced, offering weekly online workshops and lessons that caregivers can access at any time of the day or night. After completing the workshop, participants can join a supportive alumni community and tap additional resources.

“I applied for the program when I heard about it, and I joined a cohort of other caregivers with online lessons,” said Vicki. “Each week, we completed the lesson and interacted between caregivers and the staff at BBC. There are also alumni resources, which I appreciate so much.”

Benefits of BBC:

Enhanced caregiving skills and confidence.

Stronger sense of community and reduced feelings of isolation.

Increased awareness of personal health and self-care needs.

Ready to Enroll?

Here’s how to get started:

About the Caregiver Support Program (CSP)

CSP promotes the health and well-being of Veterans’ caregivers through education, resources, support and services. Every VA facility has a CSP team that offers vital information to keep caregivers informed and supported. Visit CSP’s website or contact your local CSP team to learn more.