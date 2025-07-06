Update - Berlin Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A3004518
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/5/25 at 1319 hours
STREET: Mansfield Road
TOWN: Fayston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stark Mountain View Road
WEATHER: Clear/Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Noah Kirson
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winter Park, Florida
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: FJ Cruiser
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
VICTIM: Thomas Studley
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 5, 2025, at approximately 1319 hours, the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred on Mansfield Road in Fayston. Investigation revealed the involved vehicle was traveling Mansfield Road towards VT Route 17. The vehicle then left the travel portion of the roadway and struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Noah Kirson (19) of Winter Park, Florida. He sustained no injuries in the crash. Kirson was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Kirson was charged with Gross Negligent Operation with Death Resulting and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.
There is no further information available at this time.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington Superior Court – Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/7/25 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
