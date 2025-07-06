Submit Release
Update - Berlin Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A3004518                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks                        

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/5/25 at 1319 hours

STREET: Mansfield Road

TOWN: Fayston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stark Mountain View Road

WEATHER:        Clear/Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Noah Kirson

AGE: 19   

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winter Park, Florida

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: FJ Cruiser

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

 

VICTIM: Thomas Studley

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On July 5, 2025, at approximately 1319 hours, the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred on Mansfield Road in Fayston. Investigation revealed the involved vehicle was traveling Mansfield Road towards VT Route 17. The vehicle then left the travel portion of the roadway and struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Noah Kirson (19) of Winter Park, Florida. He sustained no injuries in the crash. Kirson was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Kirson was charged with Gross Negligent Operation with Death Resulting and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

 

There is no further information available at this time.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility           

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/7/25 at 1230 hours      

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sergeant Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

