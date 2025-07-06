Update - Berlin Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A3004518

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/5/25 at 1319 hours

STREET: Mansfield Road

TOWN: Fayston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stark Mountain View Road

WEATHER: Clear/Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Noah Kirson

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winter Park, Florida

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: FJ Cruiser

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

VICTIM: Thomas Studley

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 5, 2025, at approximately 1319 hours, the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred on Mansfield Road in Fayston. Investigation revealed the involved vehicle was traveling Mansfield Road towards VT Route 17. The vehicle then left the travel portion of the roadway and struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Noah Kirson (19) of Winter Park, Florida. He sustained no injuries in the crash. Kirson was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Kirson was charged with Gross Negligent Operation with Death Resulting and lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

There is no further information available at this time.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/7/25 at 1230 hours

