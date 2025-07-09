BPIR Book Release 'Under the Western Skies: Lu Vason, From Dreamer to Visionary to Pioneer'

Powerful new biography: Lu Vason: From Dreamer to Visionary to Pioneer BPIR 41st logo Emmy Award–winning actor Glynn Turman, a longtime friend of Vason and National Grand Marshal of the BPIR for nearly four decades.

New Memoir Chronicles the Untold Story Behind America’s Most Powerful Black Rodeo Movement On Stands Now

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the Western Skies: New Memoir Chronicles the Life and Legacy of BPIR Founder Lu Vason

Available Now on Amazon, Kindle, and at Bill Pickett Rodeo Swag Hub and Markets Nationwide

Before the roaring arenas. Before the national spotlight. Before the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo became a cultural movement, the first and only African American touring rodeo association, there was one man with a bold, unstoppable vision: Lu Vason.

Now, his extraordinary journey is captured in Under the Western Skies: Lu Vason, From Dreamer to Visionary to Pioneer, released July 1, 2025 and available in hardcover, softcover, and e-book formats via Amazon, Kindle, the BPIR Swag Hub, and BPIR souvenir booths across the country.

Born in the Jim Crow South and raised on purpose, style, and hustle, Vason’s story defies category. From his early days in Oakland to the entertainment circuits of Hollywood and the boardrooms of the music industry, he emerged as a force for representation, ultimately transforming the cultural landscape of the American West. He wasn’t born into cowboy culture. He built a new one.

Through candid storytelling, sharp humor, and deep soul, Under the Western Skies paints a portrait of a man who saw what others didn’t: a place where Black cowboys and cowgirls could stand tall, ride proud, and be seen by the world.

The memoir features a heartfelt foreword by Emmy Award–winning actor Glynn Turman, National Grand Marshal of BPIR and close friend of Vason’s for nearly four decades.

“Lu didn’t just start a rodeo, he started a movement,” writes Turman. “This book captures the fire, the fight, and the brilliance of a man who changed the game.”

More than a memoir, Under the Western Skies is a cultural blueprint and a love letter to community, resilience, and the enduring power of legacy. Whether you’re a rodeo fan, a student of history, or someone chasing your own big dream, this story of "The Greatest Show on Dirt" will stay with you, long after the final page.

