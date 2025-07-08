Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Returns to Los Angeles July 18–20 with Soul Country Rodeo Weekend

BPIR Bull Rider Texas Connection Series Fort Worth, TX BPIR 41st logo Soul Country Music Star logo Randy Savvy of the Compton Cowboys, Host of the Soul Country Music Star Season 2 Powerful new biography: Lu Vason: From Dreamer to Visionary to Pioneer

The Greatest Show on Dirt Returns to LA with Action, Star Power, Community Impact, and Soul Country Flair

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 41st Annual Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), the nation’s only African American touring rodeo association, brings a powerful celebration of Black cowboy excellence, soul county music, and cultural heritage to Southern California with the Soul Country Rodeo Weekend, July 18–20, 2025. The Los Angeles tour stop marks the fourth stop on the BPIR Legacy Rodeo Tour, which includes Denver, CO., Memphis, TN., Oakland, CA., Los Angeles, CA., and Atlanta, GA.

The Soul Country Rodeo weekend kicks off on Friday, July 18 at 7:00 PM with the Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS) Los Angeles Regional Finals at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park. This high-energy, live concert-style competition celebrates rising Black country artists competing for a $10,000 cash prize, exclusive gifts, and a coveted spot in the 2025 SCMS National Finals. The show will be hosted by Randy Savvy of the Compton Cowboys and will feature a special performance by Kirk Jay, 2024 SCMS winner and former finalist on The Voice. A panel of celebrity judges will select the night’s winner, who will also earn the opportunity to tour with BPIR in 2026. Fans are invited to stay for the Boots on the Ground after-party immediately following.

Then on Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, July 20 at 3:30 PM, the BPIR rodeo action ignites at the Industry Hills Expo Center, located at 16200 Temple Avenue, City of Industry, CA 91744. Special pre-show and intermission performances will be presented by Soul Country Music Star.

The rodeo action for the two BPIR’s Los Angeles performances promises nonstop music, energy, and excitement with a full lineup of rodeo events. Fans can look forward to bull riding, ranch bronc riding, ladies barrel racing, relay races, team roping, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, and ladies steer undecorating. The thrill continues with crowd-favorite junior events, including junior breakaway roping, junior barrel racing, and powder puff barrels, delivering heart-pounding competition for rodeo fans of all ages.

This season, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is turning up the heat with the Boots in the Dirt competition, a high-energy challenge across the tour to see which city can stomp, groove, and cheer the loudest to the song, Boots on the Ground. From fan clacks to dance breaks, it’s a celebration of unity, pride, rhythm, and hometown spirit. “Los Angeles always shows up with unmatched energy, creativity, and soul,” said Valeria Howard-Cunningham, BPIR President and Producer. “We’re honored to return to this vibrant city and celebrate a community that continues to champion the legacy, culture, and future of the Black cowboy.”

As part of the Los Angeles tour stop, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo will welcome 100 guests recovering from the Eaton fire in the Altadena/Pasadena community for a joyful day of rodeo fun, connection, and healing. In partnership with the International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute, the event will also provide access to valuable resources, and celebrate the strength and resilience of these individuals as they rebuild their lives.

As part of its ongoing commitment to community empowerment, the BPIR Foundation partnered with AVV (Anti-Violence Ventures), USDA and Safeway to host an inspiring workshop for more than 80 young adults from the Los Angeles area on Sunday, July 20th. The session focused on critical topics such as anti-violence awareness, agricultural education, and the importance of emotional intelligence. Through open discussion and hands-on activities, participants explored how understanding their emotions can lead to better decision-making, personal growth, and stronger connections to their communities and the land. This impactful collaboration reflects BPIR’s broader mission to uplift, educate, and engage the next generation both inside and outside the rodeo arena.

BPIR is also very proud to announce the release of a powerful new biography: Lu Vason: From Dreamer to Visionary to Pioneer, now available on Amazon, the BPIR Swag Hub, Kindle e-books and BPIR Markets and Souvenir Booths. Formats include hardcover, softcover, and e-book. This inspiring new book tells the untold story of Lu Vason, founder of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, whose visionary work in both entertainment and rodeo has created opportunities for generations to come.

Next up, the BPIR and SCMS tour heads back to the South for another unforgettable Soul Country Rodeo Weekend in Atlanta, GA. The festivities begin on Friday, August 1, 2025, with the Soul Country Music Star™ competition at the Pink Lion Jazz Club, located at 8109 Mall Parkway, Stonecrest, GA 30038, in the New Black Wall Street complex. The excitement continues with three BPIR rodeo performances at the Georgia International Horse Park (1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway, Conyers, GA 30013): Saturday, August 2 at 12:00 PM and 7:30 PM and Sunday, August 3 at 3:30 PM.

The Greatest Show on Dirt once again brings the thrill of rodeo together with the rhythm and soul of Black country music and culture. We look forward to welcoming media and fans to this unforgettable weekend of rodeo tradition, soul-country music, and community pride in Los Angeles. For tickets and information visit our websites at www.billpickettrodeo.com or www.soulcountrymusic.com

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR):

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo association in the world. Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About Soul Country Music™ Star (SCMS):

The Soul Country Music™ Star talent competition, executive produced by Margo Wade LaDrew president of Wade & Associates Group, in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, is now in its second season, expanding to five regional cities. With country roots and diverse beats, the competition celebrates the rich tapestry of soul in country music, honoring the contributions of Black Country Music artists, and providing a platform for talent to break into the country music industry. Regional winners receive an all-expense paid trip to the SCMS National Finals in Hollywood, where contestants compete for a $10,000 cash prize, exclusive gifts, and the chance to become the next Soul Country Music™ Star.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF):

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation is the nonprofit arm of the BPIR, dedicated to preserving the legacy of African American cowboys and cowgirls while empowering future generations. Through educational programming, scholarships, youth engagement, and community partnerships, the Foundation promotes cultural pride, leadership development, and opportunities both in and beyond the rodeo arena.

About AVV (Anti-Violence Ventures):

AVV is a nonprofit organization focused on ending cycles of violence in Black communities by creating safe spaces for healing, dialogue, and emotional growth. Through workshops and community engagement, AVV empowers Black men and youth to build healthier futures rooted in understanding, accountability, and connection.

2024 Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Recap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.