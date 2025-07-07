FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES HOLLYWOOD-THEMED DOCUMENTARY 'A STAR WITHOUT A STAR'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the feature documentary A STAR WITHOUT A STAR, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD

Feature-Length Hollywood Documentary Presenting the Life of Black Actress Juanita Moore Now Available on North American VOD Platforms and DVD

My directorial mission with A STAR WITHOUT A STAR is to challenge the longstanding biases in Hollywood, particularly towards actors and actresses whose performances have made a profound impact.” — Filmmaker Kirk E. Kelleykahn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the feature documentary A STAR WITHOUT A STAR, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD.

The feature-length documentary A STAR WITHOUT A STAR presents an illuminating and heartfelt tribute to movie actress Juanita Moore, whose legacy has been widely neglected by many in the show business community for years. The documentary traces a group of unknowns who noticed that legendary actress Juanita Moore had no star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, they then made a push to get her star approved posthumously by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. A STAR WITHOUT A STAR celebrates Moore’s career, showing why she deserves such status by allowing viewers to see the radiant qualities that made her shine like a bright star. Nominated for a ‘Best Actress’ Academy Award for her role in 1959’s IMITATION OF LIFE, Moore made over 70 films and acted as a mentor paving the way for many Black performers. A STAR WITHOUT A STAR makes clear that Moore never got the recognition she so richly deserved and today her name is unfamiliar to most. Using archival footage, interviews with Moore’s contemporaries and those she inspired, in addition to numerous interviews with Moore herself, this documentary follows the career and struggles of a Hollywood pioneer upon whose shoulders so many stood. A STAR WITHOUT A STAR celebrates her career, showing why she deserves such status and allowing audiences to see the radiant qualities that make her shine like a bright star.

Directed by Kirk E. Kelleykahn, A STAR WITHOUT A STAR was written by Celeste Bedford and Kirk E. Kelleykahn, and produced by Darnell Tyler, and Kirk E. Kelleykahn. Featured interviews include Sidney Poitier, Juanita Moore, Susan Kohner, and Louise Fletcher.

“My directorial mission with A STAR WITHOUT A STAR is to challenge the longstanding biases in Hollywood, particularly towards actors and actresses whose performances have made a profound impact, shifting perceptions through their characters. It sheds light on the power of storytelling to open eyes to the harsh realities of racism,” said filmmaker Kirk E. Kelleykahn. “IMITATION OF LIFE tells the story of a woman rejected and devalued because of the color of her skin. Through this film, the documentary also serves to give overdue recognition to those celebrities who, despite their lasting influence, were denied acknowledgement on the Walk of Fame for decades. This powerful work aims to change how we see history, offering respect and recognition to those who truly deserve it.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire A STAR WITHOUT A STAR directly with filmmaker Kirk E. Kelleykahn.

A STAR WITHOUT A STAR: www.withoutastar.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - A STAR WITHOUT A STAR (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.