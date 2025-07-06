FEMA Activates in Texas Following President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration Announcement

FEMA will partner with Texas state and local authorities to provide resources and assist in recovery efforts

WASHINGTON – Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been activated in Texas following President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration.

Beginning on the evening of July 3, heavy storms across the state of Texas produced rainfall totals between 5 to 15 inches and over 18 inches in some isolated areas, leading to significant flooding, especially in Kerr County located in the Texas Hill Country.

“Thank you, President Trump. We are currently deploying federal emergency management resources to Texas first responders, and will work closely with state and local authorities to ensure the people of Texas get the support they need as search efforts continue and recovery begins,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Pray for the victims, the families, and our first responders. God bless Texas.”

The Department of Homeland Security will ensure that state and local authorities have the resources they need to lead a swift and effective response amid this tragic disaster. Secretary Noem was on the ground with Governor Abbott and local leaders on Saturday and will continue to work to make sure Texas has the resources needed to respond and recover.

In addition, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) is working around the clock, including overnight, on search and rescue operations. Today, USCG continues to fly two helicopters in the Llano, Texas area and is assisting with two helicopters and three C-144 airplanes equipped with thermal cameras to find more survivors. 850 people have been rescued.

Individuals who sustained losses in the designated areas should first file claims with their insurance providers and then apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA the number for that service.

