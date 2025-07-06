New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault/ Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5002999

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 7/5/25, 1459 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pidgeon Rd W, Salisbury

ACCUSED: Robb Brunelle

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Steven Gonyea

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

VICTIM: Katarina Berno

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/5/25 at approximately 1459 hours, Troopers responded to a citizen dispute at a residence located on Pidgeon Road W in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed earlier that day, Steven Gonyea (32) of Salisbury, VT threatened to inflict serious bodily injury upon Katarina Berno (31) also of Salisbury, VT. Later, Robb Brunelle (52) of Huntington, VT purposely caused bodily injury to Gonyea.

Gonyea was issued a citation for criminal threatening and released on scene. Brunelle was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Brunelle was released with a citation for simple assault.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED (Brunelle)

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



