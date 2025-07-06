New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault/ Criminal Threatening
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5002999
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 7/5/25, 1459 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pidgeon Rd W, Salisbury
ACCUSED: Robb Brunelle
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED/VICTIM: Steven Gonyea
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
VICTIM: Katarina Berno
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/5/25 at approximately 1459 hours, Troopers responded to a citizen dispute at a residence located on Pidgeon Road W in the Town of Salisbury. Investigation revealed earlier that day, Steven Gonyea (32) of Salisbury, VT threatened to inflict serious bodily injury upon Katarina Berno (31) also of Salisbury, VT. Later, Robb Brunelle (52) of Huntington, VT purposely caused bodily injury to Gonyea.
Gonyea was issued a citation for criminal threatening and released on scene. Brunelle was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Brunelle was released with a citation for simple assault.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED (Brunelle)
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
