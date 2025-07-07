UK Awards AI Education Company Twin for Global Impact

Twin AI teacher dashboard showcasing AI-powered tools Asude Altintas Guray, CEO & Co-Founder of Twin Science A teacher using Twin AI in a classroom

Twin Science teaches AI for sustainability and now offers expanded tools to help teachers and students explore real-world AI applications.

Students grow not just as problem-solvers, but as ethical and empathetic thinkers, bridging the gap between heart and science.” — Asude Altintas Guray, CEO & Co-Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2020, Twin has helped schools integrate AI and machine learning into classrooms through digital curricula and hands-on robotics kits. Its latest updates include new educator-focused features such as an AI assistant, ready-to-teach AI curriculum, and AI student progress reporting. They help teachers save time while making AI education simple, safe, and fun.

This achievement has been recognized by the UK Department for Business and Trade, which named Twin the Education & EdTech Winner in its "Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards." The award honors UK companies with strong international growth and positive global impact. Twin was also named among TIME’s World’s Top EdTech Companies 2025, a global list spotlighting education innovators.

“Prof Ger Graus OBE, one of our advisors once mentioned, Twin is the heart of science,’ and that’s stayed with me,” said Asude Altıntaş Güray, Co-Founder and CEO of Twin. “Our mission is to bring AI into classrooms with both confidence and compassion, so students grow not just as problem-solvers, but as ethical and empathetic thinkers, bridging the gap between heart and science.”

Founded in 2017, Twin has reached more than 1.5 million students in over 4,000 schools across 60 countries. The company develops its AI literacy content in collaboration with world-class institutions including University College London (UCL) and Imperial College London.

Through its collaboration with YGA, an NGO focused on empowering disadvantaged children, Twin’s solutions are also reaching underserved schools in Africa, including in countries like Rwanda. This commitment to accessible, values-driven education is further supported by partnerships with global leaders such as Microsoft, Google, Intel, Ford, and Rolls-Royce.

As the global demand for responsible and inclusive technology education grows, Twin continues to empower the next generation with the knowledge and mindset to use AI for good.

