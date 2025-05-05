Twin Science Recognized Among TIME’s World's Top EdTech Companies 2025

Twin Science Co-Founder Team

Twin Science, the award-winning educational technology startup has been named to TIME’s prestigious “World’s Top EdTech Companies 2025” list

This recognition affirms our mission to combine science and conscience in education and extend our global impact.” — Asude Altintas Guray

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Science, the award-winning educational technology startup has been named to TIME’s prestigious “World’s Top EdTech Companies 2025” list, solidifying its position as a global leader in education innovation.

In collaboration with Statista, TIME evaluated more than 7,000 education technology companies worldwide based on financial strength and industry impact. The final list features the top 350 companies driving the future of education through technology and innovation. Twin Science’s inclusion highlights its global impact and success in transforming STEM education.

Asude Altintas Guray, Co-Founder and CEO of Twin Science, shared: “We have always believed that education should not only teach cutting-edge technologies like AI but also guide children to use them to create a better world. This recognition affirms our mission to combine science and conscience in education and extend our global impact.”

Since its founding in 2017, Twin Science has reached more than 1.5 million students across 4,000 schools in 40 countries through its innovative “Double-Winged STEM for Sustainability” education model. The company equips children with future skills such as robotics, coding, and AI, while empowering them to apply these skills to solve real-world challenges like climate change and sustainability.

Twin Science works in partnership with global corporations such as Intel, Google, Rolls-Royce, Microsoft, and Ford to bring innovative STEM education to disadvantaged schools. Collaborations with NGOs like YGA and TEGV have further extended its reach, especially in earthquake-affected regions of Turkey.

