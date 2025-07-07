Aneita Denton Shines Bright at iPOP! Los Angeles

Aneita Denton Aneita Denton Aneita with children Demetri and Monicai

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aneita Denton captivated the crowd at the prestigious iPOP! (International Presentation of Performers) 2025 red carpet event, where she made a radiant appearance in an elegant blush-pink evening gown that embodied sophistication, confidence, and timeless style.Held in the heart of Hollywood, iPOP! brings together the world’s most promising talent and industry professionals in fashion, film, television, and performance. Aneita, a passionate creative and advocate for youth empowerment through the arts, was invited to celebrate the exceptional talents and meaningful connections that define the iPOP! experience.“I am truly honored to be part of such an inspiring and dynamic community,” said Aneita Denton, “Being surrounded by rising stars, dedicated mentors, and loving families reminds me why this work is so important, every person here brings a unique spark to the world.”Kirsten Poulin, Chief Executive Officer of iPOP! added, “It is iPOP! team members like Aneita who really help create memorable experiences for our attendees. Whether the attendees are here to pursue a career in the arts, learn more about the industry, or just make connections with like-minded individuals, they all come away with a strong sense of being valued thanks to this great team. We are so fortunate to have people like Aneita as part of the organization.”Known for her graceful presence and powerful voice of encouragement, Aneita continues to inspire others through her commitment to uplifting talent, fostering growth, and embracing authenticity in every space she enters. During the star-studded evening Aneita was photographed with her two children Demetri and Monicai.To learn more about Aneita Denton, follow her on Instagram YouTube and TikTok.About iPOP!iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. For over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over thirty different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow. The list of iPOP! alumni and performer line up is impressive, including some of the biggest names in entertainment today like Ariana Grande, Jacob Batalon, Garret Hedlund, Olivia Holt, Davis Cleveland, and Madelaine Pesch. However, iPOP! is focused on helping every performer who attends the event achieve their dreams of being discovered.

