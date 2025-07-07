ViewFest2025 The Largest Mental Health Festival in the USA Returns July 13 - Celebrate Mental Health, Community & Hope

Together we walk to celebrate our journey, create community, and inspire hope.

WALLED LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViewFest2025, the nation’s largest mental health and prevention festival of its kind, returns to the Detroit Zoo on July 13 for a day of connection, education, and empowerment. Hosted by Words of Hope 4 Life , the event offers an interactive, engaging experience that promotes mental well-being and brings people together in meaningful ways.Launched in 2021, ViewFest has grown exponentially, setting two world records: the longest line of postcards (2.8 miles) through its Hug Buddy Postcard Project, and the largest single-day Narcan training. This year, over 3,500 attendees and 260 sponsors, partners and attending organizations are expected to participate in a day packed with walking, entertainment, interactive exhibits, and free resources for all ages.A centerpiece of this year’s event is “No Limits, No Labels: The Mental Health Journey”—an immersive, walk-through exhibit highlighting real community stories and faces. Designed to raise awareness and promote empathy, this powerful visual experience reminds us that mental health touches everyone“ViewFest is about building real, human connections,” said Glen Schwartz, President of Words of Hope 4 Life. “Mental health impacts us all. When we come together in a supportive, inclusive space, we can break down stigma, foster understanding, and remind people they’re not alone.”ViewFest2025 is free to attend and open to all ages. Community organizations and businesses are encouraged to participate through sponsorships, which help expand the event’s reach and impact.Experience the Magic of ViewFest● 1.2-mile self paced walk through the zoo● Music, activities and entertainment● Mental Health exhibits and resourcesGlen Schwartz — 773-619-4556 — Glen@WordsofHope4lIfe.com

