ViewFest: Mental Health Walk & Celebration

Together we Walk to Celebrate our Journey, Create Community and Inspire Hope

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Location WOH4L @ Detroit Zoo

Date & Time: July 16, 2023 - 8:00am – 12:00pm

Commerce Township, Michigan, June , 2023 – Over the last few years many of us have struggled with isolation, political and social issues and much more. Supporting the mental health needs of our community has never been more critical.

Words of Hope 4 Life has the mission to develop and implement new and innovative ways to integrate mental wellness, prevention and harm reduction into communities; specifically, but not limited to, during times of crisis. We do this by building positive, culturally integrated, accessible, and approachable programs that will reach individuals on a more impactful level than ever before.

ViewFest is our headline Event Based Community Intervention (EBCI). It is a revolutionary approach to mental wellness education, coping/resiliency skill development and community connection opportunities. This event is curated by leaders in a wide range of areas including child psychology, fashion, music, education and parenting. ViewFest is a one-of-a-kind event, packaged and branded as an "on-tour" festival experience with a mental health twist. It aims to specifically address the challenges of stress, anxiety, depression, harm reduction, prevention and suicide. The festival includes over 60 FREE activities, food and entertainment. The day will be highlighted by our Hug Buddy Postcard project, Vibe with Pride inclusion area and 1.2 mile walk at the Detroit Zoo.


We look forward to sharing with our community, this amazing, impactful and inspiring event. We sincerely hope you are able to join us for ViewFest – July 16th at the Detroit Zoo.

Glen Schwartz
Words of Hope 4 Life
info@wordsofhope4life.com

