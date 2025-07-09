AI PR Marketing Keynote Speaker Barbara Rozgonyi to Heaedline DigiMarCon Charlotte on AI Authenticity Brand Marketing
Top 100 AI Marketing PR Keynote Speaker, Barbara Rozgonyi, to Present AI + PR System for Building Trust, Authority, and Measurable Business Growth at DigiMarCon
Today's leaders need authentic visibility that earns trust, builds market authority, and delivers measurable ROI. The WIRED PR AI 5D blueprint develops visible leadership and creates growth.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's saturated digital landscape, where brands struggle to cut through the noise and effectively leverage AI, one truth emerges: visibility is the new currency of leadership. At DigiMarCon South Atlantic 2025, internationally recognized AI PR marketing keynote speaker and "Top 100 Speaker to Watch" Barbara Rozgonyi will deliver a transformative session: "Visibility Is Leadership™: The Must-Have PR and AI Playbook for Building Trust, Authority, and Market Impact."
— Barbara Rozgonyi, CEO CoryWest Media
This year marks Rozgonyi’s return to DigiMarCon South Atlantic as the opening keynote speaker, a testament to her thought leadership and the critical role of AI-driven visibility in modern marketing.
Scheduled for July 14-15, 2025, at The Westin Charlotte Hotel, Rozgonyi’s high-energy, 40-minute keynote will unveil her proprietary 5D WIRED PR™ Framework. This practical, data-driven system is designed to empower marketers, CMOs, and visionary leaders to transform traditional PR into their most strategic, AI-powered growth driver.
"Traditional PR tactics are no longer enough in the AI era," states Rozgonyi. "Today's leaders need authentic visibility that earns trust, builds market authority, and delivers measurable ROI. This framework provides executives with the blueprint to lead with confidence while their competition remains invisible."
Ben Sarita, Global Partnerships and Programming Director at DigiMarCon, adds, "I had the pleasure of working with Barbara as a keynote speaker for one of our conferences, and I cannot recommend her highly enough. Barbara is not only incredibly knowledgeable but also has a rare ability to present futuristic insights engagingly and relatably. Her passion for education and inspiration shines through every word she delivers, captivating the audience and leaving them motivated to take action."
Redefining Engagement: AI Search Optimization Meets Human Connection
With AI search increasingly prioritizing "make something for me" queries over traditional informational searches, Rozgonyi’s approach directly addresses this fundamental shift. Her framework helps brands surface in AI-powered answer engines while maintaining the crucial human storytelling that builds lasting trust. This blend ensures brands are discoverable and relatable in an increasingly automated world.
Unlocking Actionable Insights: Key Takeaways for Every Attendee
Participants in Rozgonyi’s keynote will gain actionable insights to:
Integrate AI and PR strategically: Seamlessly blend artificial intelligence with authentic storytelling for maximum trust and engagement.
Create visibility that converts: Transform brand attention into measurable business impact using data-driven PR strategies.
Master the 5D WIRED PR™ Framework: Understand and implement this repeatable system for sustained market leadership, encompassing Digital, Direct, Dynamic, Data, and Distinctive Voice.
Track and scale influence: Utilize precise visibility metrics to unequivocally prove PR ROI and optimize communication campaigns in real-time.
Future-Proof Your Brand: Develop resilient communication strategies that proactively adapt to evolving AI search algorithms and dynamic media landscapes.
About Barbara Rozgonyi: The Architect of AI + PR + Marketing Visibility Leadership
Barbara Rozgonyi is an internationally recognized PR visionary, AI marketing strategist, B2B sales trainer, international speaker, and a highly sought-after Charlotte speaker and keynote presenter. Her pioneering frameworks revolutionize brand marketing strategies for a diverse clientele, including Fortune 50 corporations, global NGOs, and purpose-driven entrepreneurs. As the visionary founder of CoryWest Media, she developed the proprietary 5D WIRED PR™ Framework and the foundational Visibility Is Leadership™ methodology.
Rozgonyi’s distinguished career is marked by groundbreaking achievements, including launching the first Fortune 100 intranet, representing the United States at Social Media Week Berlin for Nokia, and spearheading the growth of Social Media Club Chicago into the third-largest chapter globally. This achievement, among others, has cemented her reputation as a prominent Chicago keynote speaker and community leader. She also completed Positive Intelligence (PQ) coach training in 2023, integrating mental fitness principles into her executive leadership development programs.
She is the insightful host of the popular "Growing Social Now" podcast and contributes her expertise to influential industry publications, including chapters in "Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars" and "Success Secrets of the Online Marketing Superstars," both published by Entrepreneur Press.
Featured Conference Appearances (Partial List)
Social Media Week Berlin (Nokia Representative)
CES Consumer Electronics Show
IMEX Frankfurt and IMEX America
TechWeek
PRSA Charlotte and PRSA Suburban Chicago
American Marketing Association (Chicago, Charlotte)
YPO International
International Trade Centre / World Trade Organization / United Nations
Federal Reserve WEDGE Conference
MDRT, MPI, IACC, NACM, NCMPR, PCMA
Higher Learning Commission Annual Conference
American Heart Association
AMA Alliance
Distinguished Client Portfolio (Partial List):
Boston Scientific, Canon, Office Depot, Bosch Tools North America, Nuance, HuFriedyGroup, McDonald's, Illinois Institute of Technology, Joint Commission, College of DuPage, BCS Financial
About CoryWest Media
Founded by Barbara Rozgonyi, CoryWest Media transforms brand visibility into measurable thought leadership and business growth through strategic marketing, AI-powered public relations, and executive communications. Named in honor of Barbara's mother (Cory) and grandmother (West), the consultancy has guided growth for diverse organizations from Fortune 50 corporations to innovative startups and international nonprofits. CoryWest Media's proprietary methodologies seamlessly blend cutting-edge AI tools with timeless principles of authentic relationship-building. Services include fractional CMO leadership, WIRED PR in 5D marketing strategy development, thought leadership PR consulting, executive and personal branding courses, and B2B LinkedIn sales training.
About DigiMarCon South Atlantic 2025
Now in its 7th successful year, DigiMarCon South Atlantic stands as the preeminent digital marketing, media, and advertising conference for the region. Taking place on July 14-15, 2025, at The Westin Charlotte Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina, the event offers two immersive days packed with cutting-edge insights and breakthrough strategies across Internet, Mobile, AdTech, MarTech, and SaaS platforms. The conference features flexible attendance options, inspiring keynotes, high-impact workshops, and unparalleled networking with top industry voices.
Media Contact:
CoryWest Media
Email: hello@barbararozgonyi.com
Website: https://BarbaraRozgonyi.com
Speaker Portfolio: https://BarbaraRozgonyi.com/speaking
Barbara Rozgonyi
CoryWestMedia
+1 630-207-7530
