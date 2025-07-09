About

CoryWest Media | Barbara Rozgonyi – AI PR Strategy, Keynote Speaking & Fractional CMO Leadership CoryWest Media, founded by internationally recognized keynote speaker and AI marketing strategist Barbara Rozgonyi, is a leading strategic communications consultancy specializing in public relations innovation, executive branding, and AI-powered marketing strategy. As a Top 100 Speaker to Watch in 2025 and a trusted advisor to global brands, Rozgonyi empowers organizations to amplify visibility, elevate authority, and accelerate growth with measurable, ROI-driven results. With expertise spanning corporate communications, B2B sales enablement, media relations, and digital transformation, CoryWest Media partners with clients—from Fortune 50 companies to associations and startups—to craft standout visibility strategies. Known for its proprietary WIRED PR™ Framework and 5D marketing playbook, the firm offers services including fractional CMO leadership, digital storytelling, LinkedIn sales training, and executive thought leadership development. Rozgonyi’s dynamic, data-backed keynotes inspire audiences at conferences, corporate events, and leadership summits. Event planners and CMOs rely on her customizable programs to deliver high-impact content on AI integration, leadership communication, and brand authority. Ideal for: Meeting planners seeking a high-energy keynote speaker or B2B sales trainer Organizations pursuing future-proof marketing and public relations strategy Executives and associations ready to grow brand awareness and thought leadership Discover how CoryWest Media and Barbara Rozgonyi help visionary leaders grow at the intersection of strategy, storytelling, and smart technology. Ready to Lead with Visibility? Whether you're planning a conference, guiding a brand, or navigating rapid digital transformation, clarity in your message and confidence in your strategy are essential. CoryWest Media is here to support visionary leaders ready to rise above the noise, connect with purpose, and grow with integrity. Start the conversation: hello@barbararozgonyi.com

Barbara Rozgonyi | CEO, CoryWest Media | Top 100 Keynote Speaker | Fractional CMO | Digital PR Visionary