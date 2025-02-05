Barbara Rozgonyi: Top 100 Speaker for 2025, Bridging the Gap Between AI and Authentic Leadership for Marketing and PR

Barbara Rozgonyi, an international marketing trends keynote speakers, presents ways to attract attention, build brands, and click with clients.

Being named a Top 100 Speaker to Watch in 2025 is an incredible honor. AI is reshaping leadership, and I’m excited to guide organizations in harnessing its power for authentic, sustainable growth.” — Barbara Rozgonyi, CEO CoryWest Media

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara Rozgonyi, founder of CoryWest Media and a visionary leader in AI-powered leadership, has been named one of the Top 100 Speakers to Watch in 2025 by Motivator Music. This recognition solidifies Barbara's role as an AI keynote speaker , transformational consultant, and thought leader empowering executives and organizations to thrive in the era of AI and digital disruption.Top 100 Speakers to Watch in 2025 ListingBarbara Rozgonyi, founder of CoryWest Media, infuses creativity and innovation into every brand she touches. From Fortune 500 giants to agile startups, she weaves authentic, compelling stories, harnesses AI to supercharge marketing strategies, and drives transformative brand shifts. As an international keynote speaker and fractional CMO, Barbara is committed to empowering people and companies to build meaningful, trustworthy connections. Through engaging workshops and podcasts, Barbara equips businesses with tools and strategies to thrive in today’s fast-moving, ever-evolving marketplace.Breaking New Ground with AI and LeadershipBarbara is revolutionizing how businesses and leaders adapt to a world where artificial intelligence (AI) intersects with human potential. Her groundbreaking approaches, including the 4D Human Algorithm and WIRED PR , are game-changers that power organizations to cut through complexity, enhance visibility, and lead with authenticity.Barbara’s powerful keynotes and strategic consulting tackle today’s most pressing challenges, including:AI-Powered Leadership: The Future is Human+ – Mastering AI to enhance human-centered leadership.Strategic Visibility in the AI Era – Helping brands stand out in a digital-first world.The 4D Human Algorithm: Leading with AI and Heart – Blending AI with empathetic leadership to drive sustainable success.Her work has had a transformative impact on Fortune 500 companies, global startups, and high-profile organizations such as the World Trade Organization/United Nations ITC, IMEX Frankfurt, and Boston Scientific.A Legacy of InnovationBarbara has been recognized as a thought leader by top-tier media outlets like Inc., HuffPost, and Crain's Chicago Business. As the founder of Chicago's Social Media Club, she led the way in the online community-building movement, establishing a model for digital engagement that continues to inspire today.Barbara’s Unique Offerings for Long-Term Leadership SuccessBarbara’s work is centered on shaping leaders for lasting success through:AI-Powered Visibility – Amplifying your organization’s presence in an increasingly competitive market.Authentic Leadership Development – Using the 4D Human Algorithm to cultivate genuine, empowered leadership.Strategic AI Integration – Merging AI with marketing and PR strategies to fuel sustainable business growth.Unlocking Digital Potential – Maximizing platforms like LinkedIn to build meaningful connections and drive growth.Podcast Highlight: "Growing Social Now"Barbara’s podcast, Growing Social Now, explores the powerful intersection of digital marketing, leadership, and AI. Each episode offers actionable insights to help businesses harness AI for growth while preserving the principles of authentic leadership.Global Leader in Digital Innovation and AINamed one of the Top 100 Speakers to Watch in 2025, Barbara is a globally recognized thought leader. With over 1,200 articles on LinkedIn optimization, leadership storytelling, and AI, her work has become required reading for forward-thinking professionals across industries.Booking Barbara Rozgonyi for Your Next EventBarbara’s unique approach to leadership and AI guarantees an extraordinary event. Whether through keynote addresses or interactive workshops, her programs inspire change, foster innovation, and deliver real-world results.Program highlights include:From Invisible to Iconic: Elevating Leadership with Strategic VisibilityAI-Enhanced Leadership: Thriving at the Intersection of Innovation & ConnectionStorytelling Superpowers: Crafting Compelling Narratives That Build InfluenceLinkedIn Leadership: Transform Your Profile, Build Connections & Drive GrowthEach engagement ensures your organization receives actionable insights that spark transformation, shaping how leaders innovate and lead in the AI era.About Barbara RozgonyiBarbara Rozgonyi is a Top 100 Speaker to Watch in 2025, AI & leadership visionary, and founder of CoryWest Media. With decades of experience in digital marketing, AI, and leadership, Barbara helps organizations harness the power of innovation, authenticity, and empathy. Through her keynotes, consulting, and proprietary frameworks, Barbara empowers leaders to build sustainable brands that thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.Key Highlights:AI & Leadership: Barbara blends cutting-edge AI strategies with timeless principles of authentic leadership.Podcaster & Content Creator: Host of Growing Social Now and author of over 1,200 thought-leadership articles.Client Portfolio: Trusted by global brands like Ragan Communications, Bosch Power Tools, and International Trade Centre.Innovative Frameworks: Creator of 4D Human Algorithm™ and WIRED PR frameworks.Keywords:Digital Transformation KeynoteCorporate Keynote SpeakerAI-Powered Business GrowthLinkedIn Leadership ExpertAuthentic Leadership StrategiesStorytelling SuperpowersStrategic Marketing & PRFractional CMOWomen in Business LeadershipFuture-Proof Business StrategyTransformational ConsultingSocial Media & LinkedIn OptimizationDigital Marketing ExpertCorporate Workshops & TrainingLeadership Innovation & AIExecutive Coaching & Development

