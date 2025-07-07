Saudi Arabia’s Konoz Initiative releases documentary film: ‘The Destination’

Konoz, a Saudi Ministry of Media initiative, has announced the release of “The Destination”

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Konoz, a Saudi Ministry of Media initiative, has released “The Destination”, a documentary film charting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s recent milestones in politics, economics, sports and culture. The film highlights the continued attainment of the Vision 2030 reform program and showcases the Kingdom’s emergence as a global destination.The title embodies Saudi Arabia’s forward-looking drive to reach ambitious goals across diverse fields: an unprecedented journey featuring groundbreaking mega-projects with a globally resonating impact.With “The Destination”, the Saudi Ministry of Media is creating global awareness about one of the most remarkable national transformation stories in recent history and illustrating how this colossal transformation is being achieved.Available on Shahid, STC TV, Saudi TV channels, YouTube, and on Saudi Ministry of Media and Konoz platforms, “The Destination” combines authentic and visually striking images across Saudi Arabia, to create a compelling portrait of national progress.Viewers will also meet renowned authorities including HRH Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS); HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, Minister of Sports; Mazen Al-Sudairi, Advisor to the Secretariat General Council of Ministers; Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority; and Dr. Firas Khalil, Head of Cardiac Surgery Department at King Faisal Specialist Hospital (KFSHRC).With a visual narrative linking past, present and future, “The Destination” emphasizes the human dimension through genuine stories that celebrate the Kingdom’s geographical diversity, with featured projects in every region. The film underscores the empowerment of national talent and the flourishing of cultural innovation alongside Saudi Arabia’s enduring civilizational feats.Production of “The Destination” was announced at the December 2024 Impact Makers Forum (ImpaQ), together with a lineup of Konoz films and documentaries in collaboration with nine national studios, eighty specialized firms and 2,600-plus talented individuals, reflecting the Saudi Ministry of Media’s avid support of local production and content.Konoz is part of the Vision 2030 “Human Capability Development Program (HCDP)”, which seeks to document the Kingdom’s cultural richness and historical legacies, and the many individual triumphs of Saudi citizens in every field, via documentaries, short films and features. These include the acclaimed documentaries Hard Phase, Station 7, Seagull of Arabia, Ala Hadden Sawa, What Saudis Eat, Saudi Atlas and Horizon, and short films such as Raee Al-Ajrab and Safraa's Night, with screenings at major international festivals and a slew of prestigious awards.

