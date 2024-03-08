Badr Route Unveiled: A New Addition to the Visit Madinah Platform is Announced
Visit Madinah, the platform for visitors of Al-Madinah, announces the addition of the "Badr Route Journey" as a destination targeting visitors of Saudi Arabia.MADINAH, MADINAH, SAUDI , March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Madinah, the leading platform for visitors' experience in Al-Madinah supervised by Madinah Development Authority announces the addition of the "Badr Route Journey" as a new destination targeting tourists and visitors of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The route was launched on Wednesday 4th of March, 2024 under the esteemed patronage of HRH Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince of Madinah, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Madinah Region Development Authority.
This innovative project stands as a collaborative effort between the Destination Management Office of the Madinah Region Development Authority, the government sector, the third sector, and the private sector. Future trips to the Badr route during the holy month of Ramadan will be facilitated through the "Visit Madinah" platform and app. The platform aims to enhance the visitors' experience in Al-Madinah, showcase its rich Islamic, historical, and cultural sites, and foster growth in the region's tourism and economy.
The Badr route serves as a historic link connecting Madinah with the renowned Badr area, a pivotal location in Islamic history. It also presents a unique opportunity for Umrah performers and visitors to delve into Madinah's rich cultural tapestry while embarking on a captivating adventure along a 170 km route. This transformation aims to position the region as a tourist, historical, and natural destination, showcasing the area's profound historical and cultural heritage.
As part of the journey, camels have been designated as the primary means of navigation, aligning with the royal decree designating 2024 as the year of camels. The "Badr Route Journey" serves as a cultural and historical exploration and a unique opportunity to celebrate camels, symbolizing an integral part of the Kingdom's heritage.
