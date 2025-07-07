Helen A. Harrison, Award-winning Author, Says The Smartest Beach Reads of the Summer Come with a Body Count

Helen A. Harrison at Authors Night 2024. Harrison’s latest Art of Murder mystery, published by Level Best Books

Real Artists Die Fictional Deaths in Helen A. Harrison’s Wickedly Intelligent "Art of Murder" Series

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For beach readers seeking their next summer page-turner, with a sharp twist and a touch of sophistication, the critically acclaimed Art of Murder series by author and museum director Helen A. Harrison is the perfect pick. Set in the Hamptons and Manhattan art worlds, these clever whodunits blend history, intrigue, and real-life artists with fictional, but invariably fatal, endings.

“Summer reading is the ultimate getaway,” says Harrison. “You can travel without a passport and escape without packing a bag. With the Art of Murder series, I invite readers to step into the seductive, high-stakes world of modern art, where beauty and betrayal are inextricably linked. It’s the perfect escape for anyone who craves a smart mystery with a little bite.” To explore the whole series or order copies, visit her website: https://helenharrison.net/

Meet Helen A. Harrison in Person

Harrison will be a featured guest at Authors Night 2025, the East Hampton Library’s premier literary event. Join her under the grand tent at Herrick Park on August 9 to explore her gripping, art-infused mysteries, get books signed, and experience one of the Hamptons’ most iconic summer evenings. Click here for more information: https://authorsnight.org/

Renowned for her deft plotting and insider knowledge of the art world, Harrison delivers a literary experience that is both intellectually satisfying and darkly entertaining. In each installment, real-life figures, like Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, play key roles, while fictional murders unfold against the backdrop of iconic art movements. From Hamptons galleries to Manhattan studios, the Art of Murder series has cultivated a devoted following of readers who appreciate brilliant storytelling, rich historical detail, and the occasional well-placed dagger.

“The world of art, and those who inhabit it, are endlessly intriguing,” Harrison adds. “With my Art of Murder series, I aim to capture that energy by blending modern suspense with the timeless allure of art history. Each book invites readers to experience the thrill of mystery through the lens of cultural tradition.”

Reader Reviews:

"A rich cast of characters with all the complexities and charm one could want...informed by a true insider's eye. The writing and plot work [are] excellent."

— Bronwen Hruska, author of Accelerated

“Harrison’s brisk writing style powers the plot, and her familiarity with the artists, their works and their temperaments gives the story a firm foundation.”

— BookTrib.com

The Art of Murder Series:

An Exquisite Corpse (2016)

Set in 1943 wartime Manhattan, this debut opens with the fictional murder of surrealist artist Wifredo Lam, investigated by NYPD officers Brian Fitzgerald and Juanita Diaz.

An Accidental Corpse (2018)

In 1956 East Hampton, the suspicious death of Edith Metzger, who was killed in the same crash as Jackson Pollock, takes center stage.

An Artful Corpse (March 2021)

A 1967 murder at a New York art school involves Regionalist painter Thomas Hart Benton and art student TJ Fitzgerald.

An Elegant Corpse (2023)

Set at Alfonso Ossorio’s East Hampton estate in 1976, private investigator TJ Fitzgerald uncovers deadly secrets tied to the artist’s obsessions.

A Willful Corpse (2025)

In 1986, the recovery of missing Pollock paintings leads to murder, before a brilliant forger can be unmasked.

A Fair Corpse (Forthcoming in 2026)

A prequel set during the 1939 World’s Fair, where a young NYPD detective, Brian Fitzgerald, navigates artistic rivalries with deadly stakes.

About the Author

Helen A. Harrison is the award-winning author of the Art of Murder mystery series, where the worlds of art and crime collide in gripping, historically inspired thrillers. A former New York Times art critic and the longtime director of the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center in East Hampton, she draws on her deep expertise in modern American art to craft compelling stories rooted in real events and cultural history.

Her work has earned numerous honors, including the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence from Stony Brook University, the Benjamin Franklin Gold Award for Mystery & Suspense, and multiple journalism accolades from the Press Club of Long Island. She continues to write, research, and explore the shadowy side of the art world from her home in Sag Harbor, New York.

