COS Systems expands Open Access Services partnership with Fujitsu

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COS Systems continues to strengthen its partnership with Fujitsu, a leading provider of network digital transformation solutions, to advance Open-Access broadband solutions across North America. Integrating COS Business Engine (COS BE) into Fujitsu’s Network Operations Centers (NOCs) in Richardson, Texas, enables a seamless, scalable approach to Open-Access network operations.Since launching its Open Access services backed by COS Systems, Fujitsu has successfully delivered turnkey broadband solutions that empower digital infrastructure investors, tribal communities, municipalities, cooperatives, and private network owners. The partnership ensures efficient operations, automated service provider onboarding, and an enhanced customer experience.“The demand for Open Access networks is accelerating, and our partnership with COS Systems enables us to provide network operators with a proven, future-ready solution that accelerates network ROI,” said Gregg Shepperd, Senior Engagement Leader, Managed Network Services at Fujitsu Network Communications , Inc. “COS Business Engine and our Managed Network Services (MNS) provides a complete solution that can help connect communities. It will also enable private investors to build, operate, and scale FTTH networks with operational efficiencies and automation.”Beyond network operations, Fujitsu also delivers engineering and deployment services leveraging COS BE’s cloud-hosted BSS/OSS platform. Fujitsu streamlines network management, automates provisioning and simplifies customer installations. The solution supports various Open Access business models, from pure wholesale to True Open Access with a customer-driven marketplace, ensuring maximum flexibility for network owners.“Fujitsu and COS Systems have had a strong relationship for years and share a common goal: making broadband more accessible, efficient, and sustainable,” said Mauricio Martinez, Vice President of Consulting, Managed Network & Support Services and Head of XaaS at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “Together, we provide a comprehensive solution that allows communities to maintain ownership of their infrastructure while benefiting from a best-in-class operations model.”The COS-Fujitsu partnership has already made a significant impact, supporting communities in their efforts to bridge the digital divide. By combining Fujitsu’s expertise in network deployment and management with COS Systems’ advanced software solutions, the collaboration enables broadband expansion that is both technically and financially sustainable.“We’re excited to continue building on our successful collaboration with Fujitsu,” added Isak Finer, CRO at COS Systems. “With the right technology and strategic partnerships, we are accelerating the shift toward Open Access networks that create competition, drive economic growth, and improve connectivity for all.”About COS SystemsCOS Systems delivers cloud-hosted software for planning, building, and managing broadband networks worldwide. Our flagship platform, COS Business Engine, is a proven BSS/OSS solution that supports both traditional ISPs and Open Access networks. COS FSM optimizes scheduling, dispatching, and task management for a more efficient and integrated workflow.With an end-to-end approach, our solutions enable self-service management, digital sales, and marketing through an intuitive online marketplace. Designed for ease of use, COS software enhances both the customer and employee experience—driving higher take rates and maximizing revenue.

