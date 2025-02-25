Waanee AI Revolutionizes Customer Experience with Its Agentic AI Platform

Wannee AI Logo

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waanee AI , a pioneer in conversational intelligence, is transforming the customer experience landscape with its revolutionary Agentic AI platform. The company has recently deployed its Live Agent Assistance solution for contact centers serving industries such as Retail, Real Estate, and Insurance, enabling agents to become super-agents from day one and significantly improving operational efficiency.With the implementation of Waanee AI’s Live Agent Assistance, contact centers experience an immediate reduction in Average Handling Time (AHT), with potential improvements of up to 40% over time. This is a game-changer for an industry plagued by high agent attrition rates and efficiency challenges.Empowering Agents with AI-driven AssistanceWaanee AI’s platform provides agents with instant access to comprehensive knowledge documents, real-time soft skill guidance, and seamless live integration with backend systems such as CRM, billing systems, and ERP platforms. The AI autonomously performs CRUD operations, eliminating the need for agents to navigate multiple screens, thereby enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction."Our unique agentic approach enables the system to handle complex tasks that set us apart from competitors," said Abhishek Kumar, CEO of Waanee AI. "From providing simple soft skill nudges to facilitating high-level reasoning and exploration, our AI enhances agent efficiency like never before."State-of-the-Art Integration MiddlewareWaanee AI’s robust integration middleware seamlessly connects with leading backend systems such as SAP, Salesforce, and enterprise dialers, ensuring that agents have real-time access to essential data during live interactions. This level of instant integration eliminates workflow bottlenecks and empowers agents to focus on delivering superior customer experiences.Strategic Collaborations with Industry LeadersFurther strengthening its impact, Waanee AI has collaborated with leading System Integrators (SIs) such as Infosys and TCS to drive large-scale implementations. These strategic alliances enable enterprises to leverage Waanee AI’s cutting-edge agentic platform, bringing transformative value to contact centers worldwide.Industry Recognition and GrowthWaanee AI has been recognized by prestigious organizations such as NASSCOM and VOIS as one of the fastest-growing AI startups. This recognition underscores Waanee AI’s commitment to innovation and its significant impact on the AI-driven customer experience landscape.Company Headquarters and LeadershipWaanee AI is registered in Dover, Delaware, with COO Chandan Kumar operating from the USA to drive the company’s expansion and strategic initiatives.As businesses seek to enhance customer experience and optimize workforce efficiency, Waanee AI’s AI-driven Live Agent Assistance is setting a new benchmark for the future of contact centers.About Waanee AIWaanee AI is an industry-leading AI aggregation platform that specializes in conversational intelligence solutions. The company empowers businesses with cutting-edge AI-driven tools, including Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA), Knowledge AI, Post-Call Audit, Live Agent Assist, and more. By unifying disparate data sources and enabling seamless automation, Waanee AI enhances customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) while driving operational efficiency at scale.

