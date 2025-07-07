Burn Pits 360 Announces 2025 Gala of Valor at the Bullock Texas State History Museum

Flyer for Event Information ATX Link QR Code

Featuring Exclusive Preview of FIREWATCH from Co-Producer of Acclaimed Film "The Long Game"

This Gala is about honoring those who served and mobilizing the community to ensure every promise made to our heroes is a promise kept.” — Rosie Torres, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Burn Pits 360.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BURNPITS 360, the nationally recognized nonprofit that championed the passage of the PACT Act, proudly announces its inaugural Gala of Valor : A Tribute to Service & Sacrifice on October 12, 2025, at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin.“Behind every statistic is a Veteran and a family that refuses to be forgotten,” said Rosie Torres, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Burn Pits 360 . “This Gala is about honoring those who served and mobilizing the community to ensure every promise made to our heroes is a promise kept.”This powerful evening will honor Veterans, Gold Star families, and advocates who fought to secure justice for those exposed to burn pits and wartime toxins. It will also spotlight the ongoing mission to protect the PACT Act, landmark legislation that has helped millions access the care and benefits they earned.In addition to his toxic exposure advocacy, Captain Le Roy Torres secured a landmark victory for Veterans’ rights with his 2022 U.S. Supreme Court win under USERRA (Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act) against the State of Texas, affirming that states can be held accountable when they violate federal employment protections for service members. His courage set a precedent protecting military members’ employment rights nationwide.Guests will experience the journey from the time American soldiers stepped foot in Iraq and Afghanistan to the historic signing of the PACT Act at the White House in 2022. Through powerful storytelling, visuals, and an exclusive film preview, attendees will walk alongside the Veterans and families who turned pain into purpose and built a national movement.The Gala celebrates 15 years of advocacy, the indomitable spirit of Captain Le Roy Torres and Rosie Torres, and the unwavering partnerships that made historic progress possible. From Jon Stewart, John Feal, and the World Trade Center 9/11 firefighters, to Grunt Style and Veteran organizations nationwide, BURNPITS 360 has united diverse movements under one mission: to fight for those who fought for us.In 2022, BURNPITS 360 held Fire Watch on the steps of our nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C., for five nights, sleeping outside alongside Veterans and advocates to demand the passage of the PACT Act. Their vigil became a symbol of resilience and a testament to the sacrifices made long after the battlefield.It is more than a tribute – it is a call to action.Event Highlights• Date: Saturday, October 12, 2025• Location: Bullock Texas State History Museum, Austin, TX• Time: Texas Toast Reception: 5:30–7:30 PM | Gala & Program: 7:30–10:00 PM• Exclusive Documentary Screening: 6:30 PM | 20-minute preview of “FIREWATCH: A Burn Pit Story”• Special Guests: VIP speakers, celebrity advocates, and honored Veterans• Red Carpet Access & Photo OpportunitiesThe evening will feature moving testimonials, powerful tributes, and an exclusive preview of “FIREWATCH,” a forthcoming documentary chronicling the grassroots advocacy movement that sparked national change. Produced by Joel M. Gonzales—founder of Untold Content Group and co-producer of the award-winning film The Long Game—the film promises to illuminate the lived realities behind the PACT ACT and the journey it took to get there.“FIREWATCH is more than a film—it’s a movement,” said Gonzales. “This story belongs to every Veteran who came home changed, every caregiver who stood by them, and every American who believes we must do better.”Joel Gonzales’ past work on The Long Game—a celebrated true story of perseverance, racism, and triumph through sport—captured national attention for its rich storytelling and historical impact. With FIREWATCH, he turns his lens toward another deeply American struggle: the war that followed our service members home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.