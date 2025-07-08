Homery.com’s 4th of July Blowout Sale—Up to 70% Off

Homery.com 4th of July Sale Homery.com Logo

Save Up to 70% off select appliances.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homery.com Announces Major Fourth of July Sale with Significant Savings on Home Appliances

Homery.com, a leading online retailer of home appliances and furnishings, announces its annual Fourth of July Sale event, offering customers significant savings and exclusive promotions from July 4th through July 7th, 2025.

This limited-time event includes discounts of up to 70% off on select appliances, an additional savings opportunity of $200 off orders exceeding $1,000, and special buy-one-get-one offers on selected accessories. Homery will also feature rotating flash deals every 12 hours throughout the event.

In addition to savings, customers will receive complimentary shipping on orders over $150 and a special gift with every purchase during the sale period.

"Our Fourth of July Sale is an opportunity for customers to access quality home appliances at more accessible prices," said a spokesperson for Homery.com. "We recognize that home improvement and appliance upgrades represent a significant investment, and this event aims to make those improvements more affordable."

Customers interested in participating can visit www.Homery.com during the promotional period. To take advantage of the additional $200 discount on qualifying orders, shoppers can use the promotional code AMERICASTYLE25 at checkout.

About Homery.com

Homery.com is a national online retailer specializing in high-quality home appliances, furnishings, and décor. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, curated product selections, and value-driven offerings, Homery simplifies the process of enhancing homes nationwide.

