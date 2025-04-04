Fouerti Realty Celebrates the Completion of 95 Anderson – A New Chapter of Super Luxury Living Begins in Hackensack

Roof TOP outdoor space Lobby

A landmark project that brings a bold new definition of luxury. With over 222 premium residences and nearly 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fouerti Realty is proud to announce the official completion and leasing launch of 95 Anderson, now known as THE FORTE—a landmark project that brings a bold new definition of luxury to Bergen County. With over 222 premium residences and nearly 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, THE FORTE isn’t just a new property—it’s the embodiment of everything super luxury living should be.

“This project is deeply personal to us,” said a spokesperson for Fouerti Realty. “Every square foot of THE FORTE was designed with care, intention, and a desire to create something timeless. We didn’t just want to build apartments—we wanted to build a lifestyle. From the rooftop views to the custom Italian kitchens, every detail was curated to deliver elegance, functionality, and comfort for the modern renter.”

A Vision Brought to Life

Fouerti Realty approached this project with a clear mission: to create a signature property that reflects the future of Bergen County, while seamlessly blending city access with suburban peace. The result is THE FORTE—a space where timeless architecture, high-end materials, and cutting-edge technology meet thoughtful service and community.

Highlights include:

10-ft ceilings, oversized windows, and natural light-filled homes

Italian Scavolini cabinetry, quartz countertops, and spa-style baths

Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks, in-unit washer/dryers, and built-in closets

Over 40,000 sq. ft. of lifestyle amenities, from a heated Olympic-size pool and rooftop lounge to co-working suites, fitness center, yoga studio, game room, and pet spa

LEED-certified construction with ENERGY STAR® appliances and EV charging stations

A Jewel in Hackensack’s Revitalization

Fouerti Realty saw Hackensack not just as a location—but as an opportunity to be a part of the city’s incredible transformation. Nestled in Bergen County, one of New Jersey’s most sought-after regions, Hackensack offers a rare blend of history, convenience, and potential.

With a vibrant downtown, thriving small businesses, and direct train access to Manhattan via NJ Transit’s Anderson Street Station, THE FORTE is perfectly positioned for both commuters and locals who value a connected, elevated lifestyle.

“We believe Hackensack is one of the most exciting places to live in New Jersey today,” Fouerti Realty added. “It offers the best of both worlds—quick access to NYC, proximity to top schools and shopping, and a peaceful community atmosphere. THE FORTE is built for the people who want it all.”

Now Leasing at Forte95.com

The Forte is now officially leasing, with special grand opening offers including one month free on select 12-month leases. Residents can explore floor plans, browse availability, and book private tours by visiting www.forte95.com.

About Fouerti Realty

Fouerti Realty is a visionary real estate developer known for transforming neighborhoods and elevating living standards. With a legacy rooted in quality, design, and community impact, Fouerti Realty focuses on delivering enduring value through projects that blend architecture, amenities, and strategic location. THE FORTE at 95 Anderson is the latest reflection of that commitment to excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.