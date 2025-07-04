Statement on the Big Ugly Bill Being Signed into Law
“Today, while Americans celebrate the birth of this great nation, Donald Trump and Washington Republicans are celebrating something else: making life harder for working families.
“There’s nothing beautiful about this bill. It’s a big, ugly betrayal — stripping health care, hiking costs and slashing food assistance for millions. And it was made possible by New York’s seven Republican members of Congress. They wrote it. They endorsed it. Now they’re cheering it on, selling out the very people they were sent to Washington to represent.
“I’ve been very clear that no state can backfill the massive cuts in this bill or undo the damage Republicans just caused. But my team and I are working closely with the Legislature to brace for the impact and protect as many New Yorkers as possible.”
