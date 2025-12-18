VSP investigates after fatal crash closes I-89 southbound in Richmond

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates after fatal crash closes I-89 southbound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Vermont (Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 89’s southbound lanes from Richmond to Bolton on Wednesday evening, Dec. 17, 2025.

Preliminary investigation indicates the crash occurred at about 5:40 p.m. and involved a wrong-way driver and a tractor-trailer unit, in addition to other vehicles. There is at least one fatality. The interstate is closed southbound at Exit 11, the Richmond exit, and traffic is being diverted. Motorists should plan for delays in the area and take alternate routes.

The highway closure is expected to last for multiple additional hours. Southbound traffic has backed up considerably between the Richmond exit and the crash scene. The state police is working to alleviate the traffic congestion as quickly as possible while ensuring the crash scene is safe and preserved for investigators.

VSP encourages drivers who are stuck in traffic to avoid using interstate U-turns, which are reserved by law for emergency vehicles only.

No additional details are available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the situation unfolds.

