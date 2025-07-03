Get ready for a safe and enjoyable Fourth with Whole Health!

The Fourth of July is an opportunity to gather with family and friends to celebrate the founding of our nation. However, for Veterans with a PTSD diagnosis, it can also serve as a trigger. The sounds of explosions, along with heightened light and noise during events, can elicit physical and emotional responses, leading to feelings of tension and stress. And let’s not overlook our four-legged companions! Fireworks can also significantly impact the well-being of our pets.

Here are some ideas to enhance the fun and enjoyment of the holiday season.

Check the schedule for local fireworks to plan ahead.

Reach out to mental health professionals for support.

Participate in positive activities, such as exploring new hobbies or going to the movies.

Consider alternatives to traditional fireworks, like drone shows, sparklers or laser light displays.

Practice mindfulness! Download the Mindful Coach app to understand and adopt a simple mindfulness practice.

Suggestions for our four-legged friends:

Stay active! Take your pet for a walk before the event.

Create distractions! Turn on the TV or radio to help mask loud noises.

Keep your pet indoors.

Consult your Veterinarian for alternative solutions.

Offer treats and toys to keep them engaged.

As Veterans, taking care of ourselves is vital to supporting the ones we love. Whole Health offers self-care tools to help us all answer important questions crucial to our lives: What brings me joy and happiness?

You can start your journey in Whole Health by exploring the tools available on the Whole Health website, including the Circle of Health and the Personal Health Inventory. Once you have explored the Circle of Health, you can complete your Personal Health Inventory and share it with a trusted source, friend, health care provider or a mental health clinician.

Questions on how Whole Health can support your service? Contact your local Veteran Experience, Whole Health team or Whole Health Champion to get started today!

The information provided is not intended to provide medical advice. Are you concerned about your Mental Health? Contact your Physician or Mental Health provider. Are you or someone you know in crisis? Please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.