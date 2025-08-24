Gerofit helps Veterans reach their goals

When Army Veteran Emiko Lanier, 71, joined VA’s Gerofit program, she faced serious challenges—persistent back and leg pain, fatigue and declining mobility. At the same time, fellow Army Veteran Wally Dombrowski, a licensed 100-Ton Master, had concerns of his own: weakness in his legs, balance issues and a dip in confidence about aging well.

Their solution? Gerofit.

Offered at no cost to Veterans aged 65 and older who are enrolled in VA care, Gerofit is a structured exercise program that helps older Veterans improve strength, mobility and overall wellness. Whether it’s returning to daily routines, reducing chronic pain or powering through a cross-country adventure, Gerofit is helping Veterans meet life where they are—and keep moving forward.

Dombrowski, who first discovered Gerofit at Ann Arbor VA, chose the virtual program to support an ambitious goal: a cross-country RV trip with his wife Kris. From Arizona deserts to the California coast, he never missed a workout. He logged into Gerofit sessions from scenic parks and rest stops—even when his RV broke down in Texas. Gerofit helped him stay strong enough to support Kris in her 60-mile Susan G. Komen walks and bike 18 miles to the San Diego waterfront.

“Doing Gerofit every day gives me more energy and physical ability to meet life’s demands,” said Dombrowski. “All the things that were easy when we were kids are still possible!”

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, Lanier found her stride by sticking with Gerofit’s in-person classes. Her progress has been nothing short of inspiring. In a recent assessment, she scored in the top 80th percentile for her age group in the two-minute step test and top 95th percentile in the sit-to-stand test—both signs of increased strength and endurance.

“When I first started, some days I was too tired or weak,” she said. “But now, I know how to listen to my body and keep going.”

Gerofit empowers Veterans to set personal goals, monitor their progress and make informed decisions about their physical well-being. Whether recovering from injury, coping with age-related changes, or pursuing adventures later in life, Veterans like Lanier and Dombrowski are showing what’s possible when care, confidence and consistency come together.

Veterans interested in Gerofit can ask their VA provider for a referral or consult the Gerofit exercise physiologist at their VA medical center. In-person and virtual options are available across the country.

It’s never too late to take charge of your health. Learn how to get started with the care you’ve earned by visiting VA.gov/health.

This article has been compiled and edited for style and clarity from two pieces originally published in the GRECC Forum on Aging newsletter.