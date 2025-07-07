Samuel L. Pierce Heads to 24H Rollers in Le Mans with Film ‘Off The Line’

Samuel L. Pierce "Off The Line" Production Still 24H Rollers

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor, writer and director, Samuel L. Pierce , along with his recent feature film ‘ Off The Line ’ has been invited to the 24H Rollers taking place July 12th to 13th on the Le Mans Circuit, officially known as Circuit de la Sarthe, in France.Ahead of the main event, Christophe Audoire, organizer of the 24H on Rollers in Le Mans, will be hosting a Press Conference on July 11th at 3pm.The sporting drama feature film, which stars Samuel L. Pierce, Forrest Campbell, Chris Noordman, Doran Danielson, Jeremy Moller, Hana Hyde and Aaron Doran, follows Mark Stevenson (Pierce), a determined young inline speedskater, who is eager to establish himself in the sport. Upon learning that the circuit will finance and send a race team to race the prestigious European Grand Prix 24-hour race to beat the circuit's biggest rivals Tropen Racing. Mark Stevenson and his friend Jake Flyer embark on a journey of rigorous training and seek out a seasoned coach who is struggling with life. Their aim is not only to win the race but also to bring order to their lives. Amidst the backdrop of business, sports, romance, and adventure, the narrative delves into the rough world of inline speed skating.“The Le Mans Circuit is one of the world's most prestigious circuits that hosts endurance races,” stated Pierce. “It’s a true honor to be invited to not only begin the race, but to participate in all the celebrations.”Audoire added, “After Brad Pitt kicked off the 24 Hours of Le Mans, I am delighted to welcome Samuel to the Circuit de Le Mans for the 24 Hours Rollers. He will officially start the race. It will be an emotional moment as skaters from around the world set off on this legendary 24-hour event. The 24H Rollers is much more than just a race; it's a real movie script, with its joys, its difficulties, its sorrows, but above all wonderful moments of sharing to complete this exceptional challenge. I can't wait to see him start this human and sporting adventure.”Following the footsteps of Pitt, Pierce will announce the start of the 24H Rollers, as well as join a team to participate in the race, and be taken on a tour of famed Musée des 24 Heures du Mans. In addition, the movie will be played for the skating community with Pierce signing movie merch and giving visitors the full Hollywood experience.This year’s 24H Rollers is hosted by Jean-Yves Blondeau, the Roller Man, who has appeared in several films with Jim Carrey, Jackie Chan, Mennen, Chupa Chups, Raifensen Bank, and Skoda. Blondeau is part of the Jackie Chan Stunt team based in north Beijing.Samuel L. Pierce began his passion for filmmaking in 1st grade, and on meeting his media teacher in fourth grade, who helped him nurture his ambitions, Samuel became a filmmaker. By age 13, he had written several full-length feature film scripts and soon after turned page to screen on his debut sci-fi movie The Future Of Us which he produced through his production company Electric Shock Productions and released on digital platforms in 2022.As a quadruple threat, Samuel honed his acting skills during his high school years at the Stadium High School Theatre Department. He is a 2nd Degree Black Belt, proficient in various stunts including combat and fight sequences, and has appeared in multiple plays and films.Samuel’s filmmaking credits include the comedy feature The Get Rich Quick Scheme, distributed through Random Media, where he also plays the lead protagonist Micky, sporting drama film Off The Line playing professional speedskater Mark Stevenson and the sci-fi action movie Jack Harrison: Rogue Protocol, currently in production where he stars as Jack Harrison.“Off The Line” is out now on digital platforms. For further details on the Le Mans Press Conference contact: Christophe Audoire at Christophe@rollerca.com

