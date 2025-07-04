RESTIV Appoints Proven Industry Leader as New Director of Sales and Customer Satisfaction

RESTIV Technologies has named Jill Fischer as Director of Sales and Customer Satisfaction

RESTIV names Jill Fischer Director of Sales and Customer Satisfaction, bringing decades of client-first leadership to strengthen trust-driven cybersecurity.

As the volume of supply chain due diligence checks skyrockets, Jill’s leadership in Customer Success is helping us to handle the influx of demand for our outcome-oriented approach.” — Devon Smibert

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RESTIV Technologies is proud to announce the appointment of Jill Fischer as the new Director of Sales and Customer Satisfaction. With a career spanning over two decades across top-tier organizations in technology, financial services, and national enterprise sales, Jill brings a wealth of strategic experience, a client-first mindset, and a track record of transformational growth.Most recently serving as Director of Consulting Services at CGI, Jill led key account management and sales strategy for numerous key clients across Canada. Prior to CGI, she held senior business development and executive account roles at Celero Solutions, where she played a key role in leading strategic digital banking initiatives and driving client-focused innovation within the credit union sector. Throughout her career, including leadership roles at Canada Post Corporation, Lenovo Canada, and IBM, Jill has demonstrated a strong commitment to customer advocacy, revenue growth, and excellence in client relationships, with proven results that build and foster strong customer retention and satisfaction strategies that consistently exceed expectations.As Director of Sales and Customer Satisfaction, Jill will be responsible for driving growth, leading client engagement strategies, and ensuring that every customer experience aligns with RESTIV Technologies’ mission to deliver secure, high-impact, and trusted solutions.“Speed sells, trust closes. As the volume of supply chain due diligence checks skyrockets, Jill’s leadership in Customer Success is helping us to handle the influx of demand for our outcome-oriented approach,” said Devon Smibert, CEO of RESTIV.Jill’s arrival reflects RESTIV’s ongoing commitment to building strong partnerships and elevating customer satisfaction through smart, secure, and forward-thinking solutions—especially at a time when data sovereignty, cybersecurity, and trust are more important than ever to Canadian businesses.“I am excited to join Restiv at a time when cybersecurity is more critical than ever. This is a unique opportunity to help organizations end compliance uncertainty and stay resilient in an evolving threat landscape . I look forward to making a meaningful impact alongside a team committed to innovation and trust,” said Jill.About RESTIVRESTIV is a rebellious force in the cybersecurity landscape, committed to challenging fear-based industry norms with bold, transparent, and innovative solutions. By putting power back into the hands of businesses, RESTIV enables organizations to operate confidently and securely in an ever-evolving digital world.

