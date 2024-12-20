RESTIV Announces Suzie Smibert as Chief Operating Officer Ushering in a New Chapter of Operational Excellence

Suzie Smibert Announced as RESTIV Technology's new COO

RESTIV names co-founder Suzie Smibert as COO, highlighting her leadership to drive operational excellence and innovation reshaping the cybersecurity landscape.

RESTIV was built on the idea that trust and transparency can transform how cybersecurity is delivered. This new role allows me to bring that ethos into the heart of our operations.” — Suzie Smibert

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RESTIV, the cybersecurity firm known for dismantling industry fear tactics with radical transparency and innovation, is thrilled to announce Suzie Smibert’s transition to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).As the co-founder of RESTIV, Suzie has been a pivotal force behind the scenes, steering financial strategy, supporting service innovation, and chairing the board. Today, she steps into a more active leadership role, bringing her bold vision and extensive expertise to optimize operations and accelerate RESTIV’s mission to deliver fearless, client-centered cybersecurity solutions.“RESTIV was built on the idea that trust and transparency can transform how cybersecurity is delivered . This new role allows me to bring that ethos into the heart of our operations,” says Smibert. “I’m excited to work alongside our exceptional team to elevate our impact, enhance customer value, and continue to disrupt the outdated narratives that dominate this industry.”Smibert’s transition comes after a dynamic career in business transformation and technology, including her post – M&A leadership role at Celero. Her decision to embrace the COO position follows a period of reflection and advisory work, which reignited her passion for building agile teams and driving impactful change.“Suzie’s leadership has been instrumental to RESTIV since day one,” said Devon, CEO and co-founder of RESTIV. “Her ability to blend strategic foresight with hands-on execution is exactly what we need to scale our operations and deliver the elite cybersecurity services our clients rely on.”As COO, Smibert will oversee RESTIV’s operational strategy, ensuring that every aspect of the business reflects its core values of integrity, innovation, and empowerment. With her proven track record of team building and transformation, Smibert is set to position RESTIV for the next phase of growth and innovation.With RESTIV’s expanding suite of services and its relentless focus on customer success, this leadership change underscores the company’s commitment to reshaping the cybersecurity industry.About RESTIV RESTIV is a rebellious force in the cybersecurity landscape , committed to challenging fear-based industry norms with bold, transparent, and innovative solutions. By putting power back into the hands of businesses, RESTIV enables organizations to operate confidently and securely in an ever-evolving digital world.

