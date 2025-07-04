Submit Release
Creating Sustainable Solutions through Conflict Deconstruction: Mariya Asagi

While in Afghanistan and Myanmar, Mariya felt the limitations of working without a thorough understanding of the deconstruction phase of conflict, which encompasses social reintegration, physical reconstruction, and institution-building.

As an aid worker, it’s quite necessary to understand the deconstruction phase. Not only temporary assistance but also sustainable and durable solutions should be provided. So this is … my motivation and what I want to tackle.

 —Mariya Asagi, The Programme for Global Human Resource Development for Peacebuilding and Development, the Primary Course alum, Japan

After completing the course, however, Mariya feels better equipped to work in emergency and development responses. The interactive sessions and group work gave her valuable insights into crisis management. The course also reaffirmed her conviction that communication skills, such as active listening and consolidating varying opinions, are fundamental for those who work in peacebuilding.

