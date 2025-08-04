Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,400 in the last 365 days.

LEAP-FAST side event at 2025 HLPF “Innovating across higher education space for more inclusive and sustainable future for all”

Prof. Orla Feely, President of University College Dublin, shared how her institution integrates sustainability within and beyond the classroom.

We offer degrees in sustainability and combine STEM with humanities to encourage interdisciplinary thinking,

she explained. The university promotes student engagement through seed funding, experiential learning, and participation in international competitions dedicated to sustainable innovation.

Expanding on the African context, Prof. Maina Mwangi, Executive Dean of the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Kenyatta University, speaking on behalf of his Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Paul K. Wainaina, highlighted the demographic urgency on the continent, with over 60% of the population projected to be under 25 by 2050. He shared how Kenyatta University is embedding sustainability into its curricula, having a UNESCO Chair, and embracing indigenous knowledge systems to foster inclusive development.

Representing the Australian perspective, Mr. Nathan Towney, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Engagement and Equity at the University of Newcastle, spoke of efforts to make higher education more inclusive.

Higher education should be a place of opportunity, not one defended by privilege,

he asserted. Mr. Towney highlighted institutional reforms that centre equity and outreach to marginalised communities as pillars of sustainability leadership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LEAP-FAST side event at 2025 HLPF “Innovating across higher education space for more inclusive and sustainable future for all”

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more