UNITAR, FIA, and FIA Foundation Conclude the "Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life" Initiative with a Fellowship Programme in Geneva

The day concluded with a guided tour of the Palais des Nations and a formal dinner, providing fellows with a valuable opportunity to reflect, network, and celebrate their progress.

On Tuesday, 8 July, participants reconvened at the Palais for a series of inspiring messages and additional project presentations. Countries such as Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Chile, and Costa Rica shared initiatives centred on road safety education and training, while Bolivia, Colombia, and Ecuador introduced innovations in vehicle monitoring and risk management systems.

The afternoon was dedicated to a reflective session titled “Lessons Learned and Next Steps,” which examined challenges in implementing the Safe System approach, opportunities for collaboration between public and private sectors, and strategies for project evaluation and monitoring. The programme culminated with closing remarks, a review of key outcomes, and an official graduation ceremony, followed by a celebratory dinner.

On Wednesday, 9 July, a concluding meeting was held at the UNITAR office in Geneva. This final session focused on evaluating the broader impact of the SM4A4L initiative and setting the course for future actions to sustain momentum and deepen regional collaboration.