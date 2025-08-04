Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,399 in the last 365 days.

UNITAR, FIA, and FIA Foundation Conclude the "Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life" Initiative with a Fellowship Programme in Geneva

The day concluded with a guided tour of the Palais des Nations and a formal dinner, providing fellows with a valuable opportunity to reflect, network, and celebrate their progress.

On Tuesday, 8 July, participants reconvened at the Palais for a series of inspiring messages and additional project presentations. Countries such as Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Chile, and Costa Rica shared initiatives centred on road safety education and training, while Bolivia, Colombia, and Ecuador introduced innovations in vehicle monitoring and risk management systems.

The afternoon was dedicated to a reflective session titled “Lessons Learned and Next Steps,” which examined challenges in implementing the Safe System approach, opportunities for collaboration between public and private sectors, and strategies for project evaluation and monitoring. The programme culminated with closing remarks, a review of key outcomes, and an official graduation ceremony, followed by a celebratory dinner.

On Wednesday, 9 July, a concluding meeting was held at the UNITAR office in Geneva. This final session focused on evaluating the broader impact of the SM4A4L initiative and setting the course for future actions to sustain momentum and deepen regional collaboration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UNITAR, FIA, and FIA Foundation Conclude the "Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life" Initiative with a Fellowship Programme in Geneva

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more