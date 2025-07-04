Del Rey Party Rentals Invest in New Website for L.A. Party Planning to Launch in 3 Months

The best party equipment rentals

Del Rey Party Rentals are due to launch a brand-new website that makes renting high quality equipment for Hollywood parties even easier in California

We want to be the name on everyone's lips when planning a party in L.A. We know, that in order to do this we need to provide a first class service that goes above and beyond everyone else” — Julio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Del Rey Party Rentals have been supplying private and business clients with high quality event equipment for decades in California. Serving the whole of Los Angeles and beyond Del Rey Party Rentals are a family run business who are the hidden heroes at some of the world’s most popular events.

The elite rental company have over 60,000 square foot of warehouse space filled carefully to the brim with everything party organisers and corporations need to ensure their guests experience the wow factor while also having access to the necessities, such as tables, chairs and furniture.

Now with the new website Del Rey have made it even easier for planners to find what they’re looking for while also receiving tips and inspiration to elevate their event. As stock has grown, so too has the business and now Del Rey offer high quality rental equipment in a wide range of categories, ensuring that whatever the theme, there is matching furniture to complement it.

The team at Del Rey explain why this update is so critical going forwards, “We started with just a table and chairs that we would rent out many years ago to people having guests over who didn’t have enough seating. This quickly grew as we sought out more high quality, impressive furniture, and equipment to offer to those planning events. Now our inventory is huge and we’re adding new stock every week. While we believe we have absolutely everything you need for a party with any theme we always find more that add that extra special touch. The new website is crucial, so we don’t overwhelm our clients with the sheer amount of party equipment for hire. Now they can browse by category, by theme, by design or get in touch and let us source the best collection for them. They can also see the cost in real time allowing them to stay within budgets and often, they find they can add more than they expected.”

The new site will have inspiration, tips but more than tis, rental equipment will be carefully curated into categories and themes making it easy to find everything you need for the perfect event.

For corporations it’s easy to find the office furniture and high-class minimalist equipment needed for conferences, TED talks, office parties and more. For Red Carpet events it’s simple to find pleasing crowd control equipment, pillars, stands and even the entire bar. There are multiple types of wedding furniture to ensure the bride receives the wedding of her dreams and theme. There is a Tiki themed collection for those all-important beach parties and also a light up collection for disco themed events. Whether the event is sophisticated or fun, highbrow or high energy, Del Rey Party Rentals have everything needed to make it function seamlessly while impressing every single guest.

As a trusted partner for event professionals Del Rey Party Rentals also invite industry experts to collaborate, from caterers to wedding planners, organisers to venue hosts.

With decades of experience in planning the perfect event, the team at Del Rey Party Rentals are available for comment, for interviews or to share their tips and tricks for the perfect party.

It’s easy to get in touch just visit their website and call or use the contact form and someone will be with you within hours.

