A Donation Set to Save Lives Has Been Made to the Red Cross by Tax Rebate Services

Tax Rebate Services, an award winning accountancy firm in Carlisle have donated £5000 to the British Red Cross, a donation that will save lives.

CARLISLE, CUMBRIA, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax Rebate Services is a company in Carlisle that has been helping mechanics, nurses and the self-employed claim thousands of pounds back on their tax for over 6 years.

The average rebate for people using the service is just shy of a thousand pounds, making it a very profitable way to spend a few minutes every year. Tax Rebate Services claim these tax refunds by analysing a self-employed person’s tax return and identifying where they could have saved money on their tax bill, through completely legal means.

Many people who submit tax returns are unaware of the intricacies of what they can claim. For example, mechanics can claim tax back on tools, uniforms, even the washing of their uniforms. Tax Rebate Services go through these tax returns, spanning back years, and determine where pennies can be claimed, which often leads to hundreds of pounds.

It’s a quick and simple way to find out if any areas of tax relief have been missed and if a person has paid too much tax, resulting in a refund due.

Tax Rebate Services charge a small percent of the refund for their intensive services that sees a team of accountants scour through personal tax returns to identify areas in which money could have been saved. From this fee, they donated £5000 to the Red Cross. They previously donated over £30,000 to the NSPCC.

The Managing Director of Tax Rebate Services, Paul Donohue says, “there has never been a more important time to support the essential work done by the British Red Cross. We feel a sense of duty to help in anyway we can to support their efforts made to alleviate the pressure on the NHS during these unprecedented times.”

A spokesperson for the British Red Cross said of the donation, “A huge thank you to Tax Rebate Services who have donated an incredible amount to our General Funds Pot. This will go towards supporting people in in crisis and those that need us most right now. This donation will change lives!”

Tax Rebate Services regularly donate substantial amounts of money to UK charities to help wider communities and believe strongly in the power of kindness.

Tax Rebate Services will continue to donate thousands of pounds per year to UK charities and are looking forward to beating this recent generosity.

Tax Rebate Services is reviewed and approved by The Consumer Voice and won an award from Sunday Woman Magazine for being a reputable company people can trust. This latest donation highlights their ethos of helping others no matter what the cost.