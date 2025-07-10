Ink Different Tattoos Celebrates 14 Years Of Tattoo Apprenticeships With Celebrity Tattoo Artists Nationwide

Ink Different Tattoo's Master Mentor Team Become A Tattoo Artist Ink Different Tattoo Co.

Forty Tattoo Studios, Twenty Tattoo Artist Celebrities, And Fourteen Years Leading The Tattoo Education Revolution Give Ink Different A Reason To Celebrate

It's our pleasure to be in the service of Shop Owners, aspiring Tattoo Artists, and some of the most impactful celebrity and Master Tattoo Artists in the country... and we still have room to grow!" — Paul-Anthony Surdi, Ink Different Tattoos

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos is thrilled to announce its 14th anniversary this July, realizing nearly a decade and a half of empowering the craft of tattooing through high-standard, inclusive apprenticeships, shop ownership, empowering other shop owners, and the creation of the Master Mentorship Program with celebrity Tattoo Artists nationwide.With its roots in revolutionizing apprenticeships since 2011, Ink Different has evolved under the stewardship of its founder, Paul-Anthony Surdi, from a single location into a nationwide community of exceptional, forward-thinking Tattoo Artists.“I’m humbled and grateful to see the effort that so many people have put in over the years to help Ink Different become the kind of team that makes a difference in the lives of people across the craft of tattooing,” shares Paul-Anthony.With tattoo studio partners in nearly 40 cities across the country, the company has helped aspiring Tattoo Artists transform their passion into sustainable, professional careers, while supporting the long-term success of tattoo studios committed to being part of the future of tattooing.A Year of Milestones and Massive GrowthThis past year has been one of Ink Different’s most ambitious yet, as it expands far beyond the cities where it owns and operates tattoo studios into local partnerships and tattoo celebrity circles, creating never-before-heard-of opportunities across the country.“It’s our pleasure to be in the service of Shop Owners, aspiring Tattoo Artists, and some of the most impactful celebrity and Master Tattoo Artists in the country,” shares Paul-Anthony. “It’s absolutely amazing, and we still have room to grow!”The Traditional Tattoo Apprenticeship Program continues to provide a structured, supportive path from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist, with a guaranteed job offer upon completion.The Master Mentorship Program has connected both aspiring and working Tattoo Artists with nearly 20 celebrity and world-renowned mentors, giving tattoo apprentices the chance to learn directly from industry legends:* Robbie Ripoll – Ink Master finalist, known for bold, dynamic work and an unfiltered approach to mentoring Tattoo Artists on both technique and mindset.* Liz Cook – Globally renowned for her stunning color realism and portraiture, Liz brings elite craftsmanship and discipline to the next generation.* Joey Tattoo – Star of Tattoo Rescue with 35+ years of experience, committed to raising shop standards and artist professionalism.* Gabe Jaksich – Master of American Traditional work with a reputation for pushing creative boundaries while staying grounded in strong fundamentals.* Ryan Eternal – Ink Master alum, known for his colorful and realistic work, balancing precision and artistic vision.* Crush Captain – A standout for striking anime-themed tattoos and his commitment to mentoring with integrity and creativity.* Boneface – Ink Master competitor celebrated for dark, hyperrealistic designs and for challenging apprentices to embrace originality, grit, and identity.* Jordi Pla – Award-winning Ink Master competitor known for his electrifying, hyperrealistic designs, blending imagination with meticulous craftsmanship.* Kyle Dunbar – Ink Master alum, famous for dynamic, high-contrast pieces and his no-nonsense guidance on technique and shop success.* Candy Dunbar – Expert in illustrative styles and cosmetic tattooing, bringing life-changing, client-centered tattoo experiences.* James Vaughn – OG Ink Master veteran known for American Traditional and Japanese work, sharing decades of shop wisdom and artistic excellence.* Marcel Oliveira – Internationally recognized black-and-grey expert who teaches apprentices to elevate their craft with detail and subtlety.* Billyjack Gunter – Expert in shockingly colorful and life-like designs, celebrated for technical precision and inclusive, confidence-building guidance.* Al Fliction – OG Ink Master contestant, known for his sharp lines and direct, no-fluff approach to mentoring future Tattoo Artists.* Big Ceeze – Ink Master alum, delivering stunning black & gray designs, honest feedback, and inspiring guidance for the next generation.* Big Jaz – Ink Master fan favorite, known for his American traditional work, charisma, and bringing laughter and inspiration to aspiring Tattoo Artists.* Javi Antunez – Famous for his cinematic, hyper-realistic dark fantasy style, mastery of fire, flames, and empowering apprentices to push creative boundaries.Through these programs, Ink Different is living its mission to raise industry standards while making tattoo education truly accessible to anyone who is willing to put in the work.July Special: Free Tattoo Ink Kit for New Tattoo ApprenticesAs a special thank you for 14 amazing years, Ink Different is offering a complimentary anniversary tattoo ink kit set to anyone who enrolls in July and completes Phase 2 of their tattoo apprenticeship. It’s a way to help new Tattoo Artists expand their color palette and give them a head start when they’re ready to tattoo humans.Here’s to 14 More YearsWhether you’re exploring a new creative career or looking to sharpen your tattooing skills with mentorship from industry legends, Ink Different welcomes you to join the next chapter of its journey. This anniversary isn’t just about celebrating the past. It’s about building the future of tattooing, one Tattoo Artist at a time.Learn more or apply now at BecomeATattooArtist.comAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is revolutionizing tattoo education with real tattoo apprenticeships in real studios, guided by experienced professional Tattoo Artists from coast to coast. Committed to excellence and equal opportunity, Ink Different empowers aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, personalized mentorship, and career-long support. With locations nationwide and its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, Ink Different is raising the bar for what it means to learn, practice, and succeed in the art and business of tattooing.

How to Become A Tattoo Artist at Ink Different Tattoo Company

