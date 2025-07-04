President Cyril Ramaphosa: Official Talks with President Van Der Bellenn on State Visit by Austria

Your Excellency, President Alexander van der Bellen,

Ministers and Deputy Ministers,

Ambassadors,

Members of delegations,

Senior officials,

On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of South Africa, it is my pleasure to welcome you on this historic State Visit.

Our two countries have ties of friendship and cooperation that go back many years.

We recall the role of Austrian anti-apartheid movement in supporting our struggle for democracy.

We have not forgotten this solidarity, which laid a firm basis for our bilateral relationship.

Your visit today marks a new chapter in relations between Austria and South Africa.

Through the Bilateral Consultations we have maintained cordial relations rooted in mutual respect, shared values and a common commitment to multilateralism.

We are also committed to deepening investment and trade between our two countries.

South Africa is Austria’s largest economic and trade partner in Africa. Our country accounts for almost a third of Austria’s total exports to the continent.

There are more than 70 Austrian companies with subsidiaries or agencies in South Africa across a range of sectors.

There is significant potential to deepen investment and trade links in areas such as the green economy, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure development and tourism.

We share a common commitment to transition our respective economies along a low-carbon, inclusive, climate resilient path.

As South Africa strives to achieve energy security through investment in renewable and clean energy, we look forward to expanding our cooperation with Austria.

We noted with interest the launch of Austria’s first green hydrogen production facility in 2023. We are eager to share our Green Hydrogen Economy Strategy and explore avenues for cooperation.

We are interested to hear more about Austria’s comprehensive national Africa Strategy, which we understand is intended to expand cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, digitalisation, energy, environmental and climate technologies.

The momentum of South Africa’s structural reform process and our efforts to boost economic growth present unique opportunities for Austrian firms wishing to invest here.

I look forward to our participation in the high-level business forum later today, where we will be able to engage with these opportunities in depth.

We meet at a time of heightened global insecurity, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, the climate emergency and conflicts in many parts of the world.

These events reinforce the need for multilateralism to remain at the centre of world affairs.

They further underscore the need for the urgent reform of the institutions of global governance, including the United Nations Security Council.

South Africa and Austria share a common commitment to a world free of conflict and war, where sustainable development is a reality for all.

For our G20 Presidency, South Africa has chosen the theme ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’.

It reflects our commitment to advancing the African Agenda, multilateral cooperation and the interests of all countries and peoples.

Austria is a valued partner of South Africa and we look forward to taking this partnership to even greater heights.

I now invite you, Your Excellency, to deliver your remarks.

I thank you.

