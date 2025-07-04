U.S. Video Surveillance Market 2025 Trends : Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027, Report

U.S. Video Surveillance Market - By application, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

The U.S. video surveillance market was valued at $8.29 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $23.60 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027.” — Allied Market Research

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. video surveillance market was accounted for $8.29 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $23.60 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027.Increase in demand for safety in high-risk areas, integration of IoT in surveillance cameras, and growth in transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras have boosted the growth of the U.S. video surveillance market. However, initial installation investments and large data storage problems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of spy and hidden cameras and development of smart cities are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.𝑫𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒍𝒐𝒂𝒅 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 (𝑮𝒆𝒕 𝑫𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒅 𝑨𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒚𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑷𝑫𝑭 - 151+ 𝑷𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒔): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7106 The U.S. video surveillance market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and customer type.Based on component, the market is divided into solution, service, and connectivity technology. The solution segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the market is categorized into commercial, military & defense, infrastructure, residential, and others. Based on commercial segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the infrastructure segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.Based on customer type, the market is divided into B2B and B2C. The B2B segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fourths of the market. However, the B2C segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7106 The U.S. video surveillance market report includes an in-depth study of the major market players such as Bosch Security SystemHKVISION, Ltd.Dahua TechnologyHoneywell Security GroupPanasonicFLIRInfinovaAvigilonAxis CommunicationPelco

