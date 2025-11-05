Customer Engagement Solutions Market to Hit USD 48.4 Billion by 2031 - Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

Rise in focus on delivering enhanced customer engagement are expected to drive the growth of the global customer engagement solutions market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in the adoption of customer engagement solutions, extensive use of E-commerce and M-commerce platforms among people across the globe, the global customer engagement solutions market size generated $18.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $48.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Segment Overview:The report offers detailed segmentation of the global customer engagement solutions market based on offering, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A25484 Based on offering, the solution segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A25484 Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.Key Market Players:The key players analyzed in the global customer engagement solutions industry report include Avaya Inc., Alvaria, Creatio, CRMNEXT, eGain Corporation, Enghouse Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NICE, Oracle Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Pegasystem Inc, SAP SE, Salesforce, Inc, ServiceNow, Verint Systems Inc, Zendesk.Buy this Complete Report (325 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The report analyzes these key players in the global customer engagement solutions market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.