Digital Rights Management Market to Reach USD 24.63 Billion by 2030 - Allied Market Research

Rise in copyright protection policies for digital IPs and corporate needs to protect their data have boosted the growth of the digital rights management market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand for OTT content delivery, rise in penetration of digital devices, and the growing data volumes are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.As per the report, the global digital rights management industry was pegged at $3.60 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $24.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030.By application, the video on-demand segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global digital rights management market, as it protects video content while ensuring smooth delivery and playback. However, the mobile content segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, owing to growth in internet usage and rise in use of smart devices that contain sensitive information.By industry vertical, the healthcare segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to concerns regarding unfettered access to data in the healthcare industry. However, the television and film segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global digital rights management market, due to use of digital content, rise in customer base for online content-based publishers, and increase in demand for DRM in media and entertainment segment.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2476 By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to rise in demand for better viewing experience than before, advances in mobile devices, and explosion of internet content. However, the global digital rights management market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in number of people accessing web content and rise in internet live video streaming, mobile TV, and video-on-demand.Major companies operating within the market are Adobe, Apple Inc., Dell Inc., DivX, LLC, Fasoo, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEXTLABS INC., Oracle Corporation, and Sony Corporation.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2476 Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

