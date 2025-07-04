Vaporizer Market Predicted to Reach $2 Billion by 2031, Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% From 2022 to 2031

vaporizer market 1

The global vaporizer market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

North America accounted for the highest vaporizer market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Vaporizer Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031." The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. The vaporizer market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16160 Vaporizer is a device that generates steam or a particular substance in the form of vapor, especially for medicinal inhalation. Inhaling steam is a common home remedy for treating cold and sinus infection symptoms. Inhalation therapy is a common therapeutic option for lung disorders such as cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma and has been used for thousands of years. As a result, the market is being driven by an increase in lung disease patients, which is anticipated to lead to an increase in demand for vaporizers. For instance, the World Health Organization estimates that more than 339 million people worldwide suffer from asthma and that 80 percent of asthma-related fatalities take place in low- and middle-income nations. The vaporizer market is anticipated to increase as a result of the enormous number of asthma patients.Moreover, an increase in concern of the global population toward beauty & personal care is expected to fuel the vaporizer market demand since they are used to cure skin dryness in a beauty salon. Vaporizers heat water and release steam into the atmosphere. Providing moisture to the air, with a cold or warm spray, can also help to relieve skin irritation. Thus, rise in concerns among the youth toward dry skin is expected to drive up the sales of vaporizers since vaporizers can help in the skin care. Along with this, steam moistures the hair roots which improves the blood circulation to the scalp and creates a humid environment, and opens the hair cuticles. Thus, moisture penetrating the hair cuticles makes the dry, dull, or damaged hair softer and smoother. Further, steaming curly hair retains its moisture and allows other hair care products to enter the hair cuticles easily. All such advantages of vaporizers in hair care are expected to boost the growth of the vaporizer market.The vaporizer market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is classified into facial steamers, hair vaporizers, and nebulizers. Depending on the application, the market is categorized into residential, hospital, and personal care services. As per the distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online distribution channels. The offline segment is further segmented into pharmacies, hypermarkets, and convenience stores whereas the online segment is further bifurcated into direct and indirect distribution. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on application, the personal care services segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global vaporizer market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in concern of the global population toward their personal appearance and surge in expenditure on beauty & personal care. Moreover, the residential segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.Based on product type, the facial steamer segment grabbed the highest share of more than two-fifths of overall vaporizer market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth is driven by a rise in concern toward personal appearance and huge number of incidences of cold. Furthermore, the hair vaporizer segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d75ef840d8c52fee728ee360ec66a431 Based on distribution channel, the offline segment grabbed the highest share of more than two-thirds of the overall vaporizer market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Offline stores allow customers to check the product before making a purchase, which also attracts numerous customers to offline stores, and their ability to quickly buy and return the purchased items at the stores drives the segment growth. The online segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global vaporizer market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is because of a rise in awareness regarding the benefits of vaporizers, and high disposal income of the population of North America. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.Analyst ReviewAccording to the CXO, the factors such as an increase in concern among youth skin care and hair care will drive the growth of the vaporizer market. However, the risk of getting burned or scalded can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. According to the report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults catch colds on an average of 2–3 times per year, and children even more. Such a rise in the prevalence of colds & coughs coupled with an increase in the geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the vaporizer market.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:➢ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the vaporizer market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the vaporizer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing vaporizer market opportunities.➢ The vaporizer market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.➢ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.➢ In-depth analysis of the vaporizer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.➢ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global vaporizer market.➢ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the vaporizer market players.➢ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global vaporizer industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Enquiry About Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16160 Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:➢ Portable Vaporizer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032➢ Mexico Vaporizer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ U.S. Vaporizer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Canada Vaporizer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2033

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.