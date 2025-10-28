Ozone Generation Market to Hit $2.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Water & Air Treatment Demand

Technological Advancements and Water Purification Needs Boost Ozone Generation Market Growth

Global ozone generation market to reach $2.5 billion by 2030, fueled by growing demand for air and water purification systems.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global ozone generation market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing use of ozone in water purification, air treatment, and medical applications worldwide.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2610 Ozone (O₃), also known as trioxygen, is a powerful oxidizing gas composed of three oxygen atoms. It is one of the most effective tools for disinfection and purification, widely used to remove bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants from air and water. However, due to its short lifespan and instability under normal atmospheric conditions, ozone must be produced on-site using specialized ozone generators.⚡ Market Drivers and OpportunitiesThe ozone generation market is witnessing steady growth due to the rising adoption of ozone-based systems across industrial, municipal, and healthcare sectors. Ozone is extensively used in wastewater treatment plants , food processing industries, and medical sterilization.Growing global awareness about sustainable water management, coupled with increasing government regulations on clean air and water, is boosting the installation of ozone generators. The rapid urbanization and industrial expansion in developing economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are further contributing to market growth.Moreover, technological advancements in corona discharge and cold plasma generation methods are enhancing ozone efficiency and reducing operational costs. As industries seek eco-friendly solutions for waste and water treatment, ozone generation has become a preferred technology for achieving compliance with environmental standards.⚙️ Market Segmentation InsightsThe ozone generation market is segmented based on technology, application, end use, and region, each playing a vital role in shaping the market landscape.🔸 By TechnologyThe corona discharge technology segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This method is widely used due to its high efficiency, low operational cost, and scalability, making it suitable for large-scale industrial and municipal applications.Other technologies such as ultraviolet, cold plasma, and electrolytic ozone generation are also gaining traction, particularly in niche applications like laboratory sterilization and residential air purification systems.🔸 By ApplicationIn 2020, the medical equipment segment emerged as the leading application area, driven by the growing demand for sterile environments and disinfection solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic also amplified the importance of sterilization systems, though the market experienced temporary disruptions in supply chains.Beyond healthcare, wastewater treatment and air purification represent major growth segments, as industries increasingly adopt ozone-based solutions for their chemical-free and environmentally safe treatment processes.🔸 By End UseThe industrial sector accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. The need for pollution control, wastewater management, and process optimization in manufacturing, chemical, and food industries continues to drive this segment.Municipal applications are also expanding rapidly, with governments investing in advanced ozone treatment systems to meet water safety standards.Procure This Report (225 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bda4545653d0432bf804b316666201e5 🌏 Regional AnalysisThe Asia-Pacific region dominated the global ozone generation market in 2020 and is expected to continue leading through 2030. The region’s dominance is fueled by rapid industrialization, population growth, and increasing investments in water treatment infrastructure.Countries such as China, Japan, and India are adopting ozone-based systems to meet their growing clean water and environmental management needs. Meanwhile, North America and Europe remain key markets due to the presence of advanced technology providers and strict environmental regulations.🏭 Key Players and Competitive LandscapeProminent companies operating in the global ozone generation industry include:Daikin Industries, Ltd.Evoqua Water Technologies LLCElectroluxEbara CorporationFuji Electric Co., Ltd.Mitsubishi Electric CorporationMKS InstrumentsTeledyne TechnologiesToshiba CorporationXylem Inc.These companies are investing in R&D to enhance ozone generation efficiency and reliability. Strategic collaborations, new product launches, and expansion into emerging markets are common growth strategies among leading players.💥 Impact of COVID-19 on the Ozone Generation MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the ozone generation market due to supply chain interruptions, manufacturing halts, and reduced industrial activity. With hospitals facing a severe oxygen shortage globally, ozone production systems saw decreased demand, especially in non-medical and public sectors such as entertainment, hospitality, and transportation.However, as global industries resumed operations and hygiene awareness increased, ozone-based disinfection systems witnessed renewed interest across medical and commercial sectors. Post-pandemic recovery and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive the market forward.🔮 Future OutlookThe future of the ozone generation market looks promising, with growing adoption in green technologies and environmental management systems. As global sustainability goals intensify, ozone generation will play a critical role in water reuse, waste minimization, and air purification.Technological innovations and cost-efficient solutions will further expand its industrial and municipal applications. With environmental safety becoming a global priority, the market is well-positioned for robust growth through 2030.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2610 🔚 ConclusionIn conclusion, the ozone generation market is on a strong growth trajectory, expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030. Increasing demand for water purification, industrial disinfection, and air treatment are driving this expansion. Despite temporary setbacks during the pandemic, the market’s long-term outlook remains positive as industries and governments worldwide embrace ozone technology for sustainable and efficient environmental management.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Ozone Generation MarketOzone Meter MarketEnvironmental Remediation MarketEnvironmental Technology MarketU.S. Environmental Testing MarketEnvironmental Testing MarketU.S. Clean Energy MarketClean Energy Infrastructure MarketClean Energy MarketRenewable Energy MarketGeophysical Services MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.