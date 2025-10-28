Diaphragm Pump Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growth in Water & Wastewater Applications

Global Diaphragm Pump Market Poised for Robust Expansion, Forecasted at 5.7% CAGR Through 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global diaphragm pump market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The market is witnessing strong growth due to rising demand from industries such as pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and water & wastewater treatment.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1574 💧 Understanding Diaphragm PumpsA diaphragm pump, also known as a membrane pump or air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pump, is a positive displacement pump that uses reciprocating motion to transfer fluids. It is ideal for handling viscous, abrasive, and corrosive liquids, making it indispensable in numerous industrial applications.These pumps use an elastic diaphragm made of PTFE, Teflon, or synthetic rubber, which moves up and down to create fluid pressure and flow. The use of check valves prevents backflow, ensuring consistent pumping performance. Due to their self-priming capability, they are particularly effective for transferring slurries, acids, and chemicals.🌏 Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific led the global diaphragm pump market in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is fueled by rapid industrialization, rising urbanization, and expanding manufacturing activities in countries like China, India, and Japan.Meanwhile, North America and Europe are expected to witness steady growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced pump technologies in oil & gas and water management projects.⚙️ Market Drivers and OpportunitiesThe rising demand for efficient fluid handling systems in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and petrochemicals is propelling the diaphragm pump market forward. In the pharmaceutical sector, diaphragm pumps are vital for precise dosing and hygienic fluid transfer, while in oil & gas operations, they are essential for handling viscous hydrocarbons and chemicals.Additionally, growing infrastructure development and government-led water treatment projects across developing economies are expected to further boost market growth. The pumps’ ability to handle dirty water, abrasive slurries, and chemically aggressive fluids makes them a preferred choice in such applications.Moreover, the increasing global demand for medicines, fuel, and processed food products continues to create opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and expand production capacity.Procure This Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f85356cfbec615c8a99d9a32d78c993b 🧩 Market Segmentation OverviewThe global diaphragm pump market is segmented based on mechanism, operation, discharge pressure, end-user, and region:By Mechanism:Air-operated (dominant segment)Electrically operatedBy Operation:Single-actingDouble-acting (largest market share)By Discharge Pressure:Up to 80 bars (highest market share)80 to 200 barsAbove 200 barsBy End User:Water & wastewater (leading segment)Oil & gasChemicals & petrochemicalsPharmaceuticalsFood & beverageOthersBy Region:North AmericaEuropeAsia-Pacific (dominant region)LAMEA🦠 COVID-19 Impact on the Diaphragm Pump MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, halted production, and temporarily reduced industrial demand for diaphragm pumps. Several manufacturing units faced shutdowns, and the oil & gas industry suffered due to reduced consumption and record-low crude prices in 2020.However, as industries gradually resumed operations, upstream oil and gas activities rebounded, leading to renewed demand for diaphragm pumps. The pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors also played key roles in stabilizing market recovery during the post-pandemic phase.🧠 Key Market PlayersLeading companies profiled in the Diaphragm Pump industry report include:Dover CorporationFlowserve CorporationGemmeCotti SrlGraco Inc.Grundfos Holding A/SIDEX CorporationIngersoll RandLEWA GmbHTapflo ABXylem Inc.These players are focusing on innovation, product expansion, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their presence in the global market.📈 Future OutlookThe diaphragm pump market is expected to experience sustained growth in the coming decade, driven by technological advancements, rising environmental concerns, and the push for efficient and safe fluid handling systems. The adoption of energy-efficient and corrosion-resistant pump designs will further enhance market potential.In summary, the global diaphragm pump market stands at the forefront of industrial innovation. With its expanding use across sectors such as wastewater treatment, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals, it is set to achieve significant growth by 2030.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1574 📊 Conclusion: The diaphragm pump market’s strong performance underscores its crucial role in powering industrial operations worldwide. 📊 Conclusion: The diaphragm pump market's strong performance underscores its crucial role in powering industrial operations worldwide. As industries continue to prioritize efficiency, safety, and reliability, the demand for diaphragm pumps will continue to surge—driving the market toward its projected $9.3 billion valuation by 2030. 