OSCE training on arms control enhances border security in Turkmenistan

An OSCE-organized training course on Combatting Illicit Trafficking of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW), Conventional Ammunition (CA) and Explosives took place from 1 to 4 July 2025 in Ashgabat.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, in close co-operation with the Conflict Prevention Centre/Forum for Security Co-operation of the OSCE Secretariat, organized the course to strengthen the existing institutional capacities of border, customs, police and other law enforcement bodies in the area of combating illicit trafficking of SALW, CA and Explosives.

The training course presented the Frontex Handbook on Firearms and shared European and international good practices and experiences in the fight against illicit trafficking of SALW, ammunition and explosives at the borders. In addition, this course offered comprehensive training in SALW/CA identification, documentation, post-seizure record-keeping and tracing, focusing on the target groups.

In his address at the opening of the training course, William Leaf, Acting Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, said: “As the largest regional security organization in the world, representing one billion people, the OSCE supports all 57 participating States in their efforts to improve comprehensive security through a number of OSCE commitments related to border security and management.”

“Illicit trafficking and uncontrolled spread of SALW, ammunition, and explosives—pose threats across the OSCE region, and the OSCE works with the Organization’s 57 participating States to mitigate these risks,” stressed Leaf.

“As frontline defenders, border and customs officers play a key role in identifying and preventing such threats,” he added.

The course was delivered by international experts from the German Bundeswehr Verification Centre (BwVC), Interpol, and Forum for Security Co-operation of the OSCE Secretariat. Applying concrete example-based exercises, the experts involved trainees in practical exercises that were carefully tailored to control measures at the border crossing points and enhance co-operation between various services at the borders, in particular between border police/ guards and customs.

The training course was organized within the framework of the Centre’s extrabudgetary project “Strengthening State Border Service Capacities of Turkmenistan” and financially supported by the Government of Germany. The training efforts reflect the OSCE’s commitment to significantly supporting the fight against the proliferation of illicit firearms and related threats.