OSCE welcomes the adoption of the Strategy for Integrated Border Management 2025–2029

SARAJEVO, 04 July 2025 - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) welcomes the adoption of the Strategy for Integrated Border Management 2025–2029 and its accompanying Action Plan at yesterday’s BiH Council of Ministers session.

This important step aligns Bosnia and Herzegovina’s border management framework with the local and international standards and aims to strengthen overall security while enabling a more efficient and functional system at the borders. Furthermore, it supports the smoother movement of people, goods, and transport.

The Mission has supported the development of this Strategy and remains committed to assisting BiH authorities throughout its implementation.

